Weeded out: 'Dagga kingpin', SANDF member among suspects arrested for money laundering in Mahikeng

Riaan Grobler
An alleged dagga kingpin was arrested in Mahikeng on Monday with two other people.
PHOTO: Supplied by SAPS
  • Three people, including a "dagga kingpin" and SANDF employee, were arrested on Monday for alleged money laundering.
  • It is alleged they smuggled dagga from Eswatini and sold it in Mahikeng and surrounding towns.
  • They are also accused of money laundering activities involving fixed and movable property.

An alleged dagga kingpin was arrested in Mahikeng on Monday with two other people, one of whom is an employee of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Priority Crime Specialised Investigation units were assisted by members of the police's K9 Unit, Border Policing Unit and the Asset Forfeiture Unit in the operation. It was aimed at dismantling an illegal enterprise that was allegedly extensively involved in elaborate clandestine activities like dealing in dagga and money laundering.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, it's alleged the trio illegally smuggled dagga from Eswatini and supplied it to the market in Mahikeng and surrounding towns.

Rikhotso said:

Following months of surveillance, evidence gathered further suggests that the suspects are allegedly also involved in money laundering activities involving fixed and movable property.

In February, the main suspect was arrested in possession of dagga worth approximately R600 000. He was charged with dealing in dagga and has now been linked to alleged money laundering activities.

Two BMWs, two Mercedes-Benzes, an Opel Corsa and a VW Polo belonging to the suspects were seized as they were believed to be the proceeds of crime. Bags of dagga found during the search were also seized.

"The suspects will appear before the Mmabatho Magistrate's Court on [Tuesday] where they will be facing charges of dealing in dagga and money laundering," Rikhotso added.

