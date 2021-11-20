Week 1 of SAHRC investigation into July unrest: What's been said so far?

The first week of the SA Human Rights Commission investigation into the July unrest has concluded.

Much of the evidence alluded to a poor police response and apathy from top KZN police leadership.

Racial discrimination in Phoenix was also a focal point with many giving accounts of Indian on black violence.

The first week of the SA Human Rights Commission investigation into July's unrest has concluded, with many fingers pointing at the failure of the police, as well as racial discrimination in Phoenix.

The latest testimonies at the end of the week pointed to several failures of the police, with high profile stakeholders - the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business and Commerce, and the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry - alluding to police inaction.

The testimony by PMB and Midlands Chamber CEO Melanie Veness was damning. She testified that she received little to no support from her local police and Premier Sihle Zikalala, who she had personally attempted to contact.

She said that, during the social upheaval, she had attempted to contact many of her established police contacts who work with the chamber, but said she received no response.

Veness said police officials had confessed to her that their leadership had instructed them to stand down and not intervene in the mass looting and violence that ensued during the unrest.

READ | Community barricade nearest to Phoenix police station the most violent, claims SAHRC witness

"We have been directly told by some police personnel that they were told to stand down and not get involved. It came from their leadership. They received instructions from somewhere that everyone had to obey."

She said that some officers had told her that they were provided with crowd control weapons, but never used them.

"They had teargas, but weren’t allowed to use it themselves. I tend to speak to people like the brigadiers and captains. I have their cellphone numbers, and there was no response.

"We were alone, helplessly watching this stuff unfold. The looting went on for days. People sat on the side of the road with their looted goods, waiting for their transport."

Veness said that she only got in contact with Zikalala long after the unrest, when he called a meeting.

"I was very vocal and told them publicly that, from the ground, there was complicity. We were also told our local politicians were fine with the looting."

She said that politicians were yet to condemn the looting and give business any reassurance. She said that, until the "trust deficit" between government and the public was restored, business would continue to doubt the state's word on anything.

Top cop phones were off

Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO Palesa Phili also laid blame at the feet of high ranking provincial police, saying that she had attempted to contact them on Sunday 11 July and Monday 12 July on behalf of the business community in the metro.

"They [businesses] were on their own. There was no police. Metro police confirmed to me there was no Public Order Policing (POP). By then commissioner and his generals phones were off on Sunday, 11 July and Monday, 12 July. There phones didn't even ring," she said.

READ | Top cops in KwaZulu-Natal had their phones off during looting, inquest into July's unrest hears

Phili said that she had spoken to the provincial commissioner on the afternoon of 10 July and called for a state of emergency, and then hadn't heard from any top-ranking officers again until Tuesday 12 July.

She said the impact of the unrest had a lasting, devastating impact on economies in Durban and surrounding areas.

Racial discrimination in Phoenix

Also strongly emerging from the commission were testimonies on racial discrimination in Phoenix, north of Durban, where 33 black African people were killed.

There were many testimonies of "Indian-on-black" violence, including alleged torture, murder and degradation.

The first witness at the commission, Sham Maharaj from the Phoenix Ubuntu Forum, refused to label the killings in Phoenix as a massacre.

Sham Maharaj the head of the Phoenix Ubuntu Forum is first up in the @SAHRCommission second day of investigations into the July #unrest. @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/IHYGUCFYkD — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) November 16, 2021

While he accepted that the Marikana killings, where 34 miners were shot dead by police, was a massacre, he could not reconcile that the maiming and killing of 33 black people over the course one week could be defined as the same.

Advocate Smanga Sethene pressed Maharaj after he said the media had contributed to misinformation on events that unfolded in Phoenix.

READ | July unrest a sign of uphill battle in 'building and consolidating a democratic society' - Mabuza

"I think those were killings, we acknowledge the killings, condemn it and call for justice. The massacre thing was coined by the media and certain opportunistic politicians. If you call it a massacre, then so be it. I accept my view may be incorrect, and that your view could be incorrect as well," said Maharaj.

He doubled down further, stating that the Marikana massacre was different from the Phoenix deaths, as they had not occurred on one day and that many killings were still being investigated.

The second witness, Chris Biyela, testified about his experience of the unrest on 12 July, when he was allegedly slapped, insulted and removed from his car by a group of Indian men.

READ | Cops were instructed not to intervene during July unrest, business chamber claims

He said he was on his way to his home in Bhambhayi, a township that surrounds the Phoenix area.

When asked if he felt it was possible that a reconciliation programmes could work for black and Indian communities in Phoenix, Biyela said it would only work if Indians acknowledged their racism.

"We are still grieving and feeling the pain of what we went through. The community of Phoenix has not yet shown their remorse for what they have done, slaughtering black people.

"What we see is the arrogance and pride... and spit in the face of the bereaved families and spit in the face of our human rights as black people, where they call themselves heroes for slaughtering black people."