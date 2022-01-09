Welcome Centre in Mvezo, Mandela's birthplace, catches fire after lightning strike

The Mvezo Welcome Centre caught fire on Saturday after a lightning strike.

Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela says R10 million from the National Lottery was used to build the structure.

Mandela says no foul play is suspected.

The Mvezo Welcome Centre has been destroyed by fire following a lightning strike.

In a statement, Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela said lighting hit the centre on Saturday and the thatch roof caught fire leading to the destruction of the facility.

"This was an act of nature and no foul play or any other cause is suspected. It is regrettable that we have lost this infrastructure which was at an advanced stage of construction... R10 million was spent on the first phase and the lightning mast poles were not installed yet."

Mandela said the building was built after the National Lottery provided R17 million in funding.

"We assure the local community and our development partner, the National Lottery, that no sabotage was involved and that the cause was beyond anyone's control."

Mvezo is the birthplace of late President Nelson Mandela. The president grew up in Qunu after his father was unseated as a chief in Mvezo.

