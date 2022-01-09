56m ago

add bookmark

Welcome Centre in Mvezo, Mandela's birthplace, catches fire after lightning strike

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Mvezo Welcome Centre caught fire after a lightning strike.
The Mvezo Welcome Centre caught fire after a lightning strike.
Mandla Mandela
  • The Mvezo Welcome Centre caught fire on Saturday after a lightning strike. 
  • Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela says R10 million from the National Lottery was used to build the structure.
  • Mandela says no foul play is suspected.

The Mvezo Welcome Centre has been destroyed by fire following a lightning strike.

In a statement, Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela said lighting hit the centre on Saturday and the thatch roof caught fire leading to the destruction of the facility. 

"This was an act of nature and no foul play or any other cause is suspected. It is regrettable that we have lost this infrastructure which was at an advanced stage of construction... R10 million was spent on the first phase and the lightning mast poles were not installed yet."

A lightning strike led to the total destruction of
The Mvezo Welcome Centre caught fire after a lightning strike.
Instagram Mandla Mandela
A lightning strike led to the total destruction of
The Mvezo Welcome Centre caught fire after a lightning strike.
Instagram Mandla Mandela

Mandela said the building was built after the National Lottery provided R17 million in funding.

"We assure the local community and our development partner, the National Lottery, that no sabotage was involved and that the cause was beyond anyone's control." 

Mvezo is the birthplace of late President Nelson Mandela. The president grew up in Qunu after his father was unseated as a chief in Mvezo.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
national lotterymandla mandelaeastern capemvezofires
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.59
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
21.19
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.72
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,797.06
0.0%
Silver
22.37
0.0%
Palladium
1,936.50
0.0%
Platinum
961.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
81.75
-0.3%
Top 40
67,251
-0.3%
All Share
73,940
-0.3%
Resource 10
72,063
+0.8%
Industrial 25
93,743
-1.1%
Financial 15
15,311
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo