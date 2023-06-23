Welcome to the Robben Island World Heritage Site. We sure hope you aren't thirsty

The government failed to maintain the Robben Island Heritage Site over recent years, says M inister Sihle Zikalala.

The world heritage site has also been plagued by financial mismanagement and declining visitor numbers.

Now, the island is in need of upgrades that could cost a quarter of a billion rand.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala admitted that the ANC-led government has failed to do regular maintenance of the Robben Island Heritage Site, leading to decaying infrastructure over the years.

Zikalala visited the island on Thursday to inspect the upgrades done so far and to provide an update on infrastructure challenges, refurbishment and potential investment opportunities.

"We want to revitalise the world heritage site. We want to ensure that the area is preserved but modernised and its legacy can inspire society," he said.



Zikalala said several projects were ongoing to preserve the island, with R2.1 million already spent on a desalination plant.

However, the desalination plant is also due for an upgrade because it has not been functioning since February because of ongoing infrastructure issues, including faulty equipment such as pumps and membranes.

As a result, residents on the island have struggled to get clean drinking water. They use borehole water for daily use while 40 000 litres of water are brought from mainland Cape Town twice a week.

News24 Na'ilah Ebrahim





Avelino Rocha, who oversees the plant, hoped it would be up and running soon.

"Equipment has also been bought and is currently being imported from Europe," he said.

News24 Na'ilah Ebrahim

Some of the other challenges the island faces included asbestos in roofing and creeping dampness in buildings as well as a problematic power system.

The cost of renovations and infrastructure upgrades could amount to R250 million, said Robben Island Museum Council chairperson, Saths Cooper.

"Many important people were banished to Robben Island. We don't want it to return to a place of banishment. We want to restore the authenticity of what it was like to be a prisoner from 1963 to 1991," he said.

Cooper said the infrastructure upgrades aimed to ensure the island can become self-sustainable and decrease the cost of diesel used for generators by maintaining its solar PV plant.

News24 Na'ilah Ebrahim

"We have had a tough time after Covid-19. But we are pleased to announce that in the last year, 55% of the island's revenue was from [tourism]," he said.

Cooper pointed out that weather and climate change had also impacted the island.

"Robben Island is a shrinking island. It is confronted by weather from all sides which impacts everything... The ocean is overtaking parts of Robben Island. We have a fine ecosystem to maintain here," he said.

Meanwhile, both Cooper and Zikalala confirmed that investigations were ongoing into irregular expenditure of resources on the island.

"We have one outstanding irregular expenditure from the 2020/2021 period which the Auditor-General flagged. It was about the purchase of the Krotoa boat [which brings tourists to the island]," said Cooper.

Zikalala confirmed that the department was also investigating the matter.



