7h ago

Share

Welcome to the Robben Island World Heritage Site. We sure hope you aren't thirsty

accreditation
Na'ilah Ebrahim
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
55% of recent revenue at Robben Island has been from tourism in the past year, according to Robben Island Museum Council chairperson, Saths Cooper.
55% of recent revenue at Robben Island has been from tourism in the past year, according to Robben Island Museum Council chairperson, Saths Cooper.
Na'ilah Ebrahim
  • The government failed to maintain the Robben Island Heritage Site over recent years, says Minister Sihle Zikalala.
  • The world heritage site has also been plagued by financial mismanagement and declining visitor numbers.
  • Now, the island is in need of upgrades that could cost a quarter of a billion rand.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala admitted that the ANC-led government has failed to do regular maintenance of the Robben Island Heritage Site, leading to decaying infrastructure over the years.

Zikalala visited the island on Thursday to inspect the upgrades done so far and to provide an update on infrastructure challenges, refurbishment and potential investment opportunities.

"We want to revitalise the world heritage site. We want to ensure that the area is preserved but modernised and its legacy can inspire society," he said.

Zikalala said several projects were ongoing to preserve the island, with R2.1 million already spent on a desalination plant.

However, the desalination plant is also due for an upgrade because it has not been functioning since February because of ongoing infrastructure issues, including faulty equipment such as pumps and membranes.  

As a result, residents on the island have struggled to get clean drinking water. They use borehole water for daily use while 40 000 litres of water are brought from mainland Cape Town twice a week. 

sihle zikalala
Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala briefing the media during his visit to Robben Island on Thursday.
News24 Na'ilah Ebrahim


Avelino Rocha, who oversees the plant, hoped it would be up and running soon.

"Equipment has also been bought and is currently being imported from Europe," he said.

public works
The desalination plant on the island is currently inoperable, confirmed officials.
News24 Na'ilah Ebrahim

Some of the other challenges the island faces included asbestos in roofing and creeping dampness in buildings as well as a problematic power system.

The cost of renovations and infrastructure upgrades could amount to R250 million, said Robben Island Museum Council chairperson, Saths Cooper.

"Many important people were banished to Robben Island. We don't want it to return to a place of banishment. We want to restore the authenticity of what it was like to be a prisoner from 1963 to 1991," he said.

Cooper said the infrastructure upgrades aimed to ensure the island can become self-sustainable and decrease the cost of diesel used for generators by maintaining its solar PV plant.

robben island
Cooper said that increasing maintenance on the Solar PV plants will help reduce the diesel cost on the generators.
News24 Na'ilah Ebrahim
boat
55% of recent revenue at Robben Island has been from tourism in the past year, according to Robben Island Museum Council chairperson, Saths Cooper.
News24 Na'ilah Ebrahim

"We have had a tough time after Covid-19. But we are pleased to announce that in the last year, 55% of the island's revenue was from [tourism]," he said.

Cooper pointed out that weather and climate change had also impacted the island.

"Robben Island is a shrinking island. It is confronted by weather from all sides which impacts everything... The ocean is overtaking parts of Robben Island. We have a fine ecosystem to maintain here," he said.

Meanwhile, both Cooper and Zikalala confirmed that investigations were ongoing into irregular expenditure of resources on the island. 

"We have one outstanding irregular expenditure from the 2020/2021 period which the Auditor-General flagged. It was about the purchase of the Krotoa boat [which brings tourists to the island]," said Cooper. 

Zikalala confirmed that the department was also investigating the matter. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
robben islandsihle zikalalawestern capecape town
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
29% - 1891 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
57% - 3633 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 887 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

22 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.68
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.77
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.30
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.51
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Platinum
923.89
+0.1%
Palladium
1,289.66
+0.0%
Gold
1,917.46
+0.2%
Silver
22.34
+0.3%
Brent Crude
74.14
-4.0%
Top 40
69,062
-1.0%
All Share
74,389
-1.0%
Resource 10
62,645
-1.0%
Industrial 25
101,888
-0.6%
Financial 15
15,620
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

4h ago

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo