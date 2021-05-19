Welkom cop arrested after wife found dead in street, still in her pyjamas

A Free State police officer has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, also a police officer.

The husband, a 33-year-old constable, was arrested in Welkom on Tuesday.

"He is suspected of murdering his wife [on Monday] night. The police officer was arrested at Odendaalsrus police station with two firearms in his possession, one being an unlicensed firearm," Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Ndileka Cola said.

The couple was allegedly last seen together when they dropped off their 17-month-old toddler at the wife's mother on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, the body of the victim, a sergeant, was found in a road.

"Police officers were called to the scene [and] they found the deceased's body in pyjamas with a gunshot wound. All her valuable belongings were still with her. The police sergeant was declared dead on the scene by a health practitioner," Cola said.

IPID is investigating the case and a post-mortem is scheduled for Wednesday.

"The suspect will be charged with murder on Wednesday and he will appear in the Welkom Magistrate's Court on Thursday," Cola added.

