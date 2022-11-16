Well-known Cape Town makeup artist robbed, stabbed to death

Police are investigating the murder of a 28-year-old makeup artist who was brutally attacked over the weekend.

It is understood that Suritha Alting was robbed, stabbed and left for dead in Richwood.

Police said the killers were still at large.

Police are investigating a murder case after a 28-year-old makeup artist was found riddled with stab wounds in a street in Richwood, Cape Town, over the weekend.

Suritha Alting is believed to have been robbed, stabbed and left for dead in Sylvia Street while seemingly walking home from a nearby restaurant on Saturday. Her attackers are still at large.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said Bothasig police were investigating the stabbing incident, which happened on Saturday at about 02:40.

According to reports, the police were informed of the incident, and on arrival at the scene, they spoke to two security guards who were standing next to the injured victim.

"She was found with multiple stab wounds to the body. An ambulance was contacted, and the woman was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment, where she later died due to injuries sustained," he said.





Van Wyk said the killers and the motive for the attack were unknown and that no arrests had been made.

Armed response and emergency service provider Titanium Securitas said it received a call about a woman who had been stabbed multiple times and required urgent assistance.

"On arrival, a female was found unresponsive in the middle of the road, with multiple stab wounds. Medics on the scene worked tirelessly to stabilise the injured victim. The patient was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was later declared deceased at the hospital," it said in a statement.

Titanium Securitas said Alting was walking home from a nearby restaurant when she was robbed and stabbed multiple times.

Alting was a well-known makeup artist. On her website, she said she was "passionate about transforming lives through the art of makeup".



