Well-known Free State doctor kidnapped in front of his family, then murdered

Two armed robbers kidnapped a well-known Free State doctor in front of his wife and two young daughters on Monday.

Dr Simon Ngcobo was found dead next to his car in Welkom.

The suspects also stole an undisclosed amount of money from his house.

According to Free State police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng, Dr Simon Ngcobo was kidnapped and murdered on Monday.

Thakeng said Ngcobo's wife and two daughters were accosted by two suspects when they arrived at their Doorn home on Monday after a shopping trip.

The woman heard her five-year-old daughter scream as they were unloading the car.

A man was pointing a gun at the child, Thakeng added.

Another man also threatened the family with a gun.

The two men forced Ngcobo to open the door to his house to let them in, he said.

He added:

The doctor tried to fight back, but he was overpowered, and they demanded cash. An undisclosed amount of cash was robbed from the safe as well as cellphones. The doctor was forced to drive off with the suspects in his white Renault Duster sedan with Free State registration numbers.

Thakeng said the car was found abandoned in Riebeeckstad, Welkom. His body was found a few metres from the car. Ngcobo's hands were tied, and he sustained gunshot wounds to his head and chest.



He was set to celebrate his 63rd birthday on Wednesday.

Thakeng said police were investigating a case of robbery and murder.

"The police are aware of sensitive photos of this horrible incident circulating [on] social media, and residents are urged to stop immediately as this can hamper the investigation that has already started."



