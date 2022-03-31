We're ready to engage with foreigners, say Operation Dudula, Dudula Movement

Organisers of Operation Dudula and the Dudula Movement say they're willing to formally engage with foreign nationals.

The two organisations, who have been criticised for driving xenophobic campaigns, say their battle is against undocumented immigrants.

A group called Nigerians in SA recently extended an invitation for dialogue about social cohesion to one of the groups.

The controversial Operation Dudula organisation says its doors are open to engage with anyone about their stance against undocumented foreign nationals.

The organisation has been criticised for being Afrophobic, with claims that it is also targeting migrants who are in the country legally.

A Twitter account with the handle @OperationDudula recently posted a tweet with the caption "We have nothing to discuss". The message was accompanied by a screenshot of a message sent to the account from another account called Nigerians in SA. In the image, Nigerians in SA invites "one or two representatives" of Operation Dudula to a "Nigeria-South Africa social cohesion dialogue at Freedom Park on the 31st March 2021".





The Operation Dudula account responds with an expletive, saying "We have nothing to discuss with you. We want you on the first flight back to Lagos".

It's unclear when the exchange took place, with the only date markers being "Wednesday" and "Thursday".

As of Thursday 06:00, the tweet was still on Operation Dudula's page, seemingly contradicting its stance that it was open to engage with foreign nationals.

Operation Dudula has been criticised for its uncompromising stance in the message, as it seems to call for the blanket removal of all Nigerians, no matter what their status in the country is.

The group's secretary-general, Zandile Dabula, said Operation Dudula was open to meeting with anyone who wanted to talk about the critical issue of xenophobia.

Dabula said they remained resolute in their fight against undocumented immigrants.

#nhlanhla_lux Members of Operation Dudula singing before being addressed by their leader, Nhlanhla Lux @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/SQXT4D31Gy — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) March 28, 2022

"We are not xenophobic. We only want legal foreigners in South Africa," Dabula said.

"We don't know who Nigerians in SA are (sic). We saw their invite on social media. We are willing to meet with them. Unfortunately, we won't be able to attend their dialogue. We have engagements in Durban."

Dabula said they would be in Durban on Thursday to prepare for the launch of their branch.

The launch, which was planned for last weekend, could not take place because their leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini was in police custody.

READ | 'We are fearful that he was granted bail' - foreign nationals concerned that Nhlanhla Lux set free

"They must know where we stand. We are against illegal foreigners in our country. We are also fighting for jobs to be reserved for South Africans," Dabula said.

The chairperson of the Dudula Movement Msyza Tsatsi said they hadn't received the invitation to attend the dialogue.

Gallo Images Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake

The Dudula Movement is separate from Operation Dudula.

Tsatsi reiterated that the Alexandra-based organisation was not xenophobic.

"Had we been invited, we were going to honour it. We were going to attend only if the police were going to be present. We need to sit down and deliver our message. The Nigerians in SA must know what our demands are.

"We want the government to see that we are willing to engage with foreigners. We maintain that we would not have so many illegal foreigners in our country if our government tightened our borders (sic)," said Tsatsi.

Nigerians in SA had not responded to requests for comment before publication. Its comments will be added once received.

#nhlanhlalux police have fired stun grenades dispersing Operation Dudula members from entering the Johannesburg Central police station @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/ctCJKzRpCc — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) March 25, 2022

"We condemn the xenophobic rhetoric, subsequent illegality and violence against foreigners in South Africa that seem part and parcel of Operation Dudula," said DA home affairs spokesperson Angel Khanyile.

Khanyile said that although Operation Dudula's mission might be to protect communities, it cannot be at the expense of foreign nationals who call South Africa home.

"Xenophobia should not be tolerated and indulged."

ALSO READ | Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini granted R1 500 bail, ordered to surrender passport

Khanyile said the party understood the frustrations and struggles of marginalised communities.

"We do not believe that the appropriate course of action is xenophobia and violence. The fact is that the SAPS is riddled with corruption and ineptitude. It does not have enough boots on the ground to address the myriad of daily problems that our communities face," Khanyile said.

"Home affairs must ensure the quick and correct processing of visas and other documentation. Both South Africans and foreigners deserve better than this department's disdainful lack of service.

"Politicians and organisations that fan xenophobic flames must face the consequences of their deplorable actions. They will see the country in chaos again if only to score cheap political points," Khanyile added.





Death threats

Earlier this week, Nhlanhla Dlamini claimed that he had received death threats.

He told his supporters outside the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg that he had been informed that he would be gunned down two weeks after his release from custody.

"There are talks that I won't spend more than two weeks outside... I am going to be shot dead. Should it happen, I will be the happiest person underground. I would be glad to die for people," Dlamini said.

"During my funeral, you must know that I was the happiest person alive. My spirit would be satisfied because I would have died for the black nation.

"I will be sitting next to Chris Hani and Steve Biko. I would say to them, 'I have left others to continue the revolution'," he added.

Dlamini, who is out on R1 500 bail, could not be reached for comment on his claims and if he had opened a case following the alleged threats.





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.