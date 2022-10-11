28m ago

We're 'under siege' and need protection - sex workers as man accused of killing 6 women appears in court

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka and Tebogo Monama
SWEAT and Sonke Gender Justice members.
PHOTO: Ashleigh Furlong, GroundUp
  • Sex workers believe they are being targeted in Johannesburg.
  • A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with murdering six women.
  • A sex worker advocacy group protested outside of court, demanding protection from the government.

"Sex workers are under siege in this country."

Sex worker advocacy groups have raised concerns about safety in the wake of the discovery of six decomposed bodies in a Johannesburg vehicle workshop.

On Sunday, police discovered six decomposed bodies at a panel-beating workshop in the inner city. The women were believed to have been sex workers.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the deaths.

The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) and the Sisonke National Sex Worker Movement say several sex workers in the Johannesburg inner city have gone missing this year.

Sisonke spokesperson Katlego Raseditse said around 13 sex workers had disappeared from the streets of Johannesburg this year.

"We have only managed to identify six of them. These are the ones whose bodies were found on Sunday."

Raseditse said that after their bodies were identified, the victims' families accompanied the police to the crime scene.

"There are many complaints [made] by some sex workers about the suspect. We call on them to come forward. We believe their stories.

"These disappearances were reported to the police, and staff were actively working to push for full investigations."

Raseditse was speaking outside the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court where the man was appearing for the first time following his arrest.

Sweat helpline manager Nomsa Remba said they had been fielding calls from worried sex workers since the news broke.

"Speculation that the deceased are sex workers is being reported, and while we do not yet know if this is the case, we fear that it may be so. As Sweat, we are aware that at least three sex workers from that area have been reported missing from as far back as July 2022," Remba said.

She added that at least two sex workers had been murdered in that same month. Their bodies were found in Joubert Park and a hotel room in the inner city.

"We urge the police to act fast and decisively if sex workers are being targeted in the area, and to explore whether these murders are in any way connected to the bodies found at the panel beaters," said Remba. 

On Monday, it emerged that the suspect was charged with rape last year, but the victim withdrew the case in February.

Raseditse said that information gathered by the advocacy group shows that there may be additional victims.  

He said:

We are calling on all women who were victimised by the suspect to come forward.

He also appealed to the government to legalise sex work.

"We want sex workers to be protected and recognised as workers. How many women must be preyed on? How many sex workers must be killed? They are not protected. Even the police are preying on them," he said.

