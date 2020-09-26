39m ago

West Rand crash kills one, injures eight others

Nicole McCain
(PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/GALLO IMAGES).
One person has died and eight others have been injured in a collision between four vehicles on the R24 in Tarlton, according to Gauteng paramedics.

Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 20:30 on Friday and found multiple victims, ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said.

"Upon further assessment, they found a man, seated in the driver's seat of the one vehicle, showing no signs of life."

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Three other people were found to have sustained serious injuries, Van Huyssteen said.

"Two of these people were trapped inside vehicles and the West Rand fire department had to extract them using the jaws of life," she said.

The injured were airlifted to hospital in a medical helicopter. Five others sustained injuries, ranging from minor to moderate.

They were treated on the scene before being transported to hospital.

The exact circumstances around the incident were not known, but police were on the scene for investigations.

Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgaccidents
