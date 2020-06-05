3h ago

West Rand is Gauteng's Covid-19 great concern, says Makhura

Ntwaagae Seleka
Gauteng Premier David Makhura.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura. (@GautengProvince/Twitter)
  • Gauteng Premier David Makhura says the province has seen an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the past week. 
  • In the past 24 hours, it recorded 1 516 new coronavirus cases and four deaths.
  • The death rate is still standing at 1%, according to Makhura.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says there has been an increase in the number of cases in the province in the last seven days.

During a Gauteng Provincial Command Council update on Friday, he said the province had recorded 1 516 new coronavirus cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours.

There have been 37 deaths in the province due to Covid-19. 

"We would like to flatten that curve. We would like to see the number of active cases getting fewer and fewer. We are getting more new cases than we have received before. Our death rate is still at 1%.

"The picture will change depending on what is happening now and next week. Once people test positive, our tracing team has to immediately track contacts to contain the spread," said Makhura.

He has identified parts of Johannesburg, the West Rand, Tshwane and Soweto as among the areas where the virus was spreading.

"The West Rand is our area of great concern, especially in the mining areas of the Merafong Municipality. Areas that were hotspots two weeks before are no longer hotspots. Merafong has a high number of active cases.

"Dobsonville and Doornkop area infections are linked to mining activities there. The flu immunisation programme continues and it is for health workers, elderly, children, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases including HIV/Aids," said Makhura.

READ | Covid-19: Beds, cases and discharges - Gauteng's latest hospital numbers

The province has screened more than 6.6 million people and tested almost 270 000.

He added contact tracing was 100% in all regions.

"Hospital admissions have gone up and up to 25 642 are in public hospitals and the rest are admitted in private hospitals. Five people are on ventilators, with one person in a public hospital and four in private hospitals.

"The number of available beds has not changed. Since the lockdown started, we have reached a million people with food relief," Makhura said.

