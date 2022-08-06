2h ago

add bookmark

West Village: Zama zamas must tell us where they take their illegal gold - Cele

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article



  • Minister Bheki Cele has called for the deployment of special police units to the West Rand.
  • He wants specially trained officers to deal with heavily-armed illegal miners.
  • The zama zamas are accused of committing heinous crimes in the area. 

"These zama zamas are disrespectful. They came here illegally, go underground and take gold."

Police Minister Bheki Cele said these words while addressing an imbizo in West Village, Krugersdorp on Saturday.

"What tells them to go door-to-door to houses committing crimes?" Cele asked.

"We have never caught illegal miners carrying gold. Who is benefitting from this illegal gold?

"The time has arrived for zama zamas to tell us where they take their illegal gold ... Illegal mining is accompanied by human trafficking. Some are as young as 14."

Cele said it was the responsibility of the police to protect humanity, regardless of nationality.

Cele said:

There must be law in this country. We have arrested more than 300 illegal miners. I want those who raped eight women ... I will be back in two weeks to check if we have done what we have promised.

He also assured all women who had been victimised in the area they would be provided with counselling.

Cele has asked deputy national police commissioner Tebello Mosikili to multiply forces on the ground.

He was responding to calls by residents that the army should be deployed to deal with illegal miners, some who are armed.

READ | DA wants Cele sacked for saying Krugersdorp victim 'lucky, if it is lucky' to be raped by only one man

"We don't need soldiers to deal with illegal miners in West Village. Our officers are well trained. We have the Tactical Response Team. The TRT can do enough work to fix this place.

"We have the Special Intervention Unit and the Special Task Force that can also be unleashed here. I hope you won't complain to me to come and fetch those specialised units once I unleash them.

"It is painful when people complain about corrupt police officers. Most are doing their job. Unfortunately, a few are tarnishing the image of the entire police service. Police officers need to know they are the face of the nation. Police management must be tough on officers who don't take complaints about women seriously," he said.

Dead walking

He claimed he was worried about the state of women living in the area, especially the victims of rape and violent crimes.

"There are many victims of crime who need counselling. Some are dead walking. I am told that rape here has been turned into a hobby.

"We need a special team of detectives to deal with all reported rape cases reported here. We can't have a community that is forced into a curfew by criminals. Women and children must live free here. We must allow children to be children."

He assured residents the deployment of extra officers would give them peaceful nights.

"You have asked me to allow you to sleep in peace at night. We can do that. Once that is done, there won't be any reason to come back here. There is no community here. It is a prison," he concluded.

READ | Kagiso protest: Residents strip suspected illegal miners, whip them and burn their clothes

Mogale City Mayor Tyrone Gray has called for a commission of inquiry into illegal mining in the West Rand.

Gray said the government should spend resources on cracking the entire illegal mining chain.

"We are calling for a commission of inquiry. Chasing illegal miners is like chasing after the tail of the snake. We need to put more effort into the head of the snake.

"We need to understand the value chain of where the funds are going. We are eradicating all hotspots. We have also confiscated their mining equipment," Gray said.

He called for the Department of Minerals and Energy to collaborate with the West Rand community in rehabilitating old mines.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsbheki celegautengcrime and courts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 4069 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 10845 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 4105 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

12h ago

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.78
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.25
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.08
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.60
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,775.15
0.0%
Silver
19.89
0.0%
Palladium
2,130.50
0.0%
Platinum
937.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
94.92
+0.8%
Top 40
63,114
+1.3%
All Share
69,519
+1.2%
Resource 10
64,042
+2.5%
Industrial 25
84,928
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,675
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

12h ago

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

14h ago

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo