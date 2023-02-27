Westbury residents living in fear amid daily gang-related shootings

Gauteng police said 11 people had been shot and wounded and two killed in Westbury since Friday night.

The latest shooting occurred on Monday when an 18-year-old was shot and wounded inside a yard.

Residents, who spoke to News24, said they lived in constant fear.

The widespread shootings and violence in Westbury, Johannesburg, in recent weeks have left the community in a state of fear.

A teenager was shot and wounded in the area on Monday morning, just a day after several other people were reportedly wounded in at least two other shooting incidents.

The 18-year-old was rushed to hospital after he was shot.

Since Friday night, 13 people have been shot in at least six incidents, said the authorities and residents. Two of those have died.

By the time News24 arrived at Monday's scene, the road had been cordoned off and a large team of detectives were present.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the circumstances surrounding all the incidents were still unclear and the police were continuing with their investigations.

"The police are following up on any information received and one suspect has since been arrested for a case of attempted murder," Sello added.

Residents who spoke to News24 did not want their identities published, saying they lived in constant fear gangsters locked in a turf battle might turn on them.

"Our children can't even play in the streets anymore because of the shootings in the area.

"They [criminals] have no remorse and they have no fear and care who is around. They even start shooting at their own to make a statement. No one is speaking out because everyone is too scared because they are going to be shot and threatened," a resident told News24.

The woman said the community had also lost trust in the police.

"We cannot go to our police because you will report it and the cops will come and drive past. I witnessed an incident where police searched people and took guns from the guys, and they let them go.

"We stay in fear because the police have failed us. The community is too scared to stand together because they will be killed. There is a major lack of trust in the police. Why don’t they call in the army?" the woman added.

Last week, Keenan Sheldon Ebrahim, an alleged leader of the Fast Guns gang, was shot in a suspected hit while travelling in a white Mercedes-Benz sedan in Constantia Kloof, Roodepoort.

A resident believed his death had contributed to the escalation of violence and shootings reported over the weekend.

"After the death of Keenan, I think you can see how fearful people have become in the community. It is unfair to us and our children in the community who are not involved in gangsterism and drugs.

"People are scared to leave their homes and even scared to go to the shops. We are getting robbed of our freedom.

"I plead with the community and gang leaders to start looking out for our children because it is not a nice feeling as a mother to see how fearful children have become," the woman said.

Sello has urged Westbury residents and surrounding to work together with authorities to ensure the criminals are brought to book.

Anyone with information is urged to contact their nearest police station or the Crime Stop line at 08600 10111.