Western Cape adds nearly 100 new traffic cops ahead of festive season

The Western Cape has 87 newly graduated traffic officers who will be deployed across the province as the holiday season kicks off.

They have all already been trained in how to use the the latest technology to issue traffic fines.

MEC Daylin Mitchell also laid out the the department's safety plan for the festive period.

The new traffic officers graduated on Monday at the Gene Louw Traffic College and will be deployed at various Provincial Traffic Centres - including Knysna, Beaufort West and Vredendal - the Western Cape government said on Monday.

Transport and Public Works MEC Daylin Mitchell, who attended the graduation, said the new officers would "contribute" to ensuring a safer society for all.

"This year will always be remembered as the year of Covid-19. The college was faced with various challenges, such as the third wave, which resulted in a complete suspension of the training.

"These challenges brought out the best in the college staff and management as they pushed the boundaries of creativity and innovation by using our available technology with the development of the Moodle training application to ensure that students could continue with off-site training," said Mitchell.



The officers had been trained on how to fully utilise all the current technology, which includes in-vehicle technology, handheld devices and digital printing solution to issue traffic fines.

"The practical exposure that the learners received during the year has tremendously assisted them in their preparation to render their services as traffic officers.

"I have complete confidence in these newly qualified traffic officers. They will proudly represent the department and serve the citizens where they will be deployed to with respect and professionalism," he added.

Mitchell also launched the festive period safety plan, saying the department would be clamping down on habitual offenders.



"Officers at all traffic centres have been briefed about this initiative to ensure that they react appropriately when they stop and approach any of these 500 vehicles/drivers," he added.

Alcohol continued to be central to traffic injuries in the province for pedestrians, drivers and passengers, Mitchell said

"We can expect fatalities rising again as access to alcohol increases. I would like to plead with everyone who will be visiting the Western Cape always to follow the Covid-19 golden rules of hygiene to keep us all safe during the festive season."