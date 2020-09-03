1h ago

Western Cape again pushes for further opening of economy as Covid-19 infections drop

Murray Williams
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.
Malherbe Nienaber/Netwerk24
  • In the Western Cape, Covid-19 numbers continue to fall.
  • Latest analysis show people in some parts of the province may have developed immunity against the virus.
  • Provincial authorities called for further opening up of the economy - based on the latest numbers - with strict ongoing vigilance.

The Western Cape government wants "to open up the economy even further" - after latest statistics show "the epidemic is declining" in the province.

And in parts of the Western Cape, some of the population may now have immunity against contracting Covid-19, the illness which stems from the coronavirus.

These were announced at Premier Alan Winde's weekly "digicon" online press conference on Thursday.

"We can't say with any certainty we have reached herd immunity," reported Professor Mary-Ann Davies, Director at the Centre for Infectious Diseases, Epidemiology and Research at the University of Cape Town.

But, in some pockets, health authorities had detected "a high proportion" of people who were likely to have developed immunity against Covid-19.

Initial antibody testing, by the province, indicated "especially in poorer communities, a relatively high proportion have been exposed to an infected person with Covid-19".

Vulnerable

The flip side, though, was that there may well still be pockets of people, or communities, who had not been exposed to the coronavirus - and who thus may well remain vulnerable to it, the digicon heard.

"Ongoing vigilance" of these communities, in particular, was critical.

Significant Covid-19 surveillance would remain in place for the next 18 to 24 months.

Provincial health's head of department, Dr Keith Cloete, said health authorities now "know how to respond", should there be any flare-up in Covid-19 cases.

That said, Cloete said the provincial government was now "encouraging the opening of the economy and movement".

But, this was on condition the population practiced safety: universal mask-wearing, relentless hand-washing and social distancing. Cloete advised "an arm's length", as a simple distance for every person to practice - especially in confined spaces like lifts, supermarkets and restaurants.

On the subject of a much-discussed "second wave", he said it was "almost impossible" to predict whether there would be a resurgence - or its timing, location or magnitude. Or even whether any such "second wave" would be the precisely the same version of the coronavirus with the same genetic code.

Daily infections were now at around 10% of their peak.

