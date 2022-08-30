Western Cape ANC conference: Date pushed back amid challenges with branches

The Western Cape ANC has decided to reschedule the date of its provincial conference to 30 September.

The ANC in the Western Cape has decided to push back the date for its provincial conference to the end of September amid challenges in the Dullah Omar and Southern Cape branches.

"The IPC (interim provincial committee) has noted that substantial progress has been made in preparing for the scheduled 9th Provincial Conference. To date, the province has been able to successfully convene the West Coast and Overberg Regional Conferences," it said.

The party says it has approved the Boland Conference, which will take place this week.

The IPC is finalising preparations for the holding of the Central Karoo Regional Conference.

An interim leadership structure has been in place since 2019, after the provincial executive committee was disbanded.

Two of the party's branches - Dullah Omar and Southern Cape - have yet to meet their thresholds.

"The IPC has agreed on the need to continue to strengthen the two regions in order to ensure that they hold their regional conferences before the provincial conference," it said,

The party said it has decided to reschedule the date of the provincial conference to 30 September until 2 October, to ensure that all necessary processes are adhered to and that all structures are given an opportunity to complete their work.

News24 previously reported that provincial ANC Youth League leaders feared the old guard had caused divisions in the Western Cape party ranks.

In a controversial document, the province's disbanded youth league detailed problems plaguing the party.

Despite a slight uptick in voter support - from 31% in 2009 to 32% in 2014 - the report blamed the old guard for the declining support the ANC has been suffering in the province.

The document said: "The ANC cannot afford to get less than 30% in the upcoming national and provincial elections."