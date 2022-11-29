1h ago

add bookmark

Western Cape ANC postpones provincial conference, will convene next year

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The ANC in the Western Cape will convene its conference next year.
The ANC in the Western Cape will convene its conference next year.
PHOTO: Thapelo Maphakela/Gallo Images
  • The ANC in the Western Cape has postponed its provincial conference to early next year. 
  • The party hasn't been able to meet the 70% threshold that's required to convene a provincial conference.
  • The party held its extended provincial working committee meeting on Sunday.

The ANC in the Western Cape will not hold its provincial conference this year and it has opted to hold it early next year instead.

A date has not yet been set.

The province has 267 branches - 17 branches short of the 70% threshold required to hold a provincial conference. It held its extended provincial working committee meeting in Cape Town on Sunday.

The interim provincial committee (IPC) also received a report on preparations for the 9th provincial conference.

According to the party, the province has less than 20 branches in good standing, but all regions' terms of office have lapsed, meaning no region is in good standing.

READ | 'We are not for sale': Mabuyane urges Eastern Cape ANC conference delegates to remain 'disciplined'

The membership system was compromised in most of the regions, and the demarcation of wards due to the 2021 local government elections affected many branches.

Spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said four of six regions had reached the 70% threshold, and three successful regional conferences had been held. The fourth regional conference, for the Central Karoo, will take place on Friday.

He said: 

Based on that, the IPC resolved that the provincial conference be held post the national conference in the first half of the coming year, after a thoroughgoing process of ensuring that all work that needs to be done in the regions gets completed and that no one is left behind.

The ANC said the IPC took steps a few months ago to dissolve the Dullah Omar and Southern Cape regions due to the slow pace of work, and it installed IPC-led task teams to strengthen the work of rebuilding the ANC in the two regions.

To date, the two regions have made substantial progress. The Southern Cape region has grown from eight to 48 branches with a membership of more than 100 - 13 branches away from reaching its 70% threshold. 

"The IPC resolved that the work must intensify to ensure that both the Dullah Omar and Southern Cape hold their regional conferences before the provincial conference," he said. 

This is just the latest development a series of conference dates were announced by the party.

In July, the party said it would be held between 31 August and 2 September, and then in August, they set new dates for 30 September to 2 October. 

An interim leadership structure has been in place in the Western Cape since the party's provincial executive committee was disbanded in 2019.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancwestern capecape townelective conferencepolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
32% - 3488 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 1566 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
53% - 5743 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.03
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.38
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.59
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.42
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,749.87
+0.5%
Silver
21.20
+1.3%
Palladium
1,843.00
-0.3%
Platinum
992.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
83.19
-0.5%
Top 40
66,619
-0.6%
All Share
72,925
-0.6%
Resource 10
71,115
+0.5%
Industrial 25
87,841
-0.6%
Financial 15
16,085
-1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard

10h ago

Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award

25 Nov

Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo