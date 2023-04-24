37m ago

Share

Western Cape ANC rushes to meet deadline to convene conference

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The ANC in the Western Cape is racing to meet its deadline to convene its elective conference.
The ANC in the Western Cape is racing to meet its deadline to convene its elective conference.
Gallo Images
  • The ANC in the Western Cape is racing to meet its deadline to convene its elective conference at the end of the month.
  • Some senior ANC members say there's a strong possibility the conference will be held at the end of May.
  • An interim leadership structure has been in place since the ANC’s provincial executive committee was disbanded in 2019

The ANC in the Western Cape is racing against time to convene its elective conference with just a few days to meet its deadline. 

The ANC said it had held enough branch general meetings (BGM) over the past month and a half to reach the threshold to hold a provincial elective congress.

However, there have been some technical challenges with the ANC online membership system, which has invalidated some of the BGMs.

These branches have asked for assistance from the Dullah Omar Region interim leadership, interim provincial committee (IPC) and Luthuli House, but no help has been forthcoming. 

Some senior ANC members told News24 there was a strong possibility of the ANC reconvening and holding its conference at the end of May. 

ANC provincial spokesperson, Sifiso Mtsweni, said the region had exceeded the number of branches that have held BGM's.

He said:

We have surpassed that number this weekend, and we will get a full report tomorrow [Tuesday] when we convene the weekly working committee meeting.

Mtsweni admitted that there had been delays. 

"Indeed, there have been a lot of technical challenges which we have raised with national, and in most cases, these were resolved, but they did in some way contribute to delays in convening BGMs in some cases. We have not revised the conference date. We are pushing to conclude all the BGMs this weekend as our deadline is the end of April," he said. 

The ANC in the province had announced last year that it would hold its conference in early 2023 following numerous postponements.

In July last year, the party said the conference would be held between 31 August and 2 September. When the conference failed to materialise in August, it set new dates for 30 September to 2 October. The dates then jumped to 30 April. 

An interim leadership structure has been in place in the Western Cape since the ANC's provincial executive committee was disbanded in 2019.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancwestern capecape townpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts about the UAE president and his royal family landing and visiting in the Eastern Cape?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The EC desperately needs the investment
22% - 392 votes
It's all above board, just leave them be
18% - 315 votes
There's something fishy about their trip
20% - 365 votes
Probe any deals between SA and the UAE
40% - 710 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Clean air or electricity – can we have both?

9h ago

LISTEN | Clean air or electricity – can we have both?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.15
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.62
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.02
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.13
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Platinum
1,085.98
-1.5%
Palladium
1,527.82
-3.1%
Gold
1,986.44
+0.2%
Silver
25.15
+0.3%
Brent Crude
81.66
+0.7%
Top 40
72,510
+0.2%
All Share
78,121
+0.3%
Resource 10
69,361
0.0%
Industrial 25
106,172
+0.5%
Financial 15
15,455
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

5h ago

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo