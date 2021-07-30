12m ago

add bookmark

Western Cape authorities plead for responsible drinking, additional lockdown enforcement deployed

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Medical workers are seen at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town. (Photo by Gallo Images/Nardus Engelbrecht)
Medical workers are seen at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town. (Photo by Gallo Images/Nardus Engelbrecht)
  • Additional deployment will enforce Covid-19 lockdown regulations in the Western Cape this weekend.
  • Provincial authorities have warned that trauma cases could overwhelm the healthcare system.
  • Trauma cases linked to alcohol use tend to increase over the last weekend of the month.

Western Cape residents have been urged to consume alcohol responsibly this weekend for fear that trauma cases could cause the healthcare system to cave under the additional pressure. Extra policing will be deployed to ensure compliance with Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

Critical care beds in the province are already at capacity due to the pandemic, News24 previously reported, and the healthcare system is under immense pressure, officials have warned. Trends indicate that trauma cases at hospitals tend to increase during the last weekend of the month and are exacerbated by the lifting of the booze ban.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has called on citizens to consume alcohol responsibly this weekend.

He said:

It's the end of the month, and the outright ban on the purchase and transport of alcohol has been eased. I want to appeal to citizens: please consume alcohol responsibly.

"We have seen a spike in cases, and we cannot afford our hospital beds to be occupied by patients presenting in trauma units with alcohol-related injuries," he added.

Fritz said extra policing will be deployed to monitor compliance and ensure that citizens observe the regulations. He added that the Western Cape Liquor Authority will undertake compliance and enforcement operations over the weekend.

He said:

I, therefore, appeal to communities to work with us. Please adhere to the curfew. If you don't, you will be arrested and spend the night in jail. Please consume alcohol responsibly. Consume alcohol in the safety of your own home; don't go to parties and other places where there are large numbers of people. And please don't consume excessive amounts of alcohol.

Anyone who witnesses criminal acts or has information that will assist in arrests has been urged to phone the South African Police Service Command Centre at 021 466 0011.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townhealthlockdowncrimecoronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Covid-19 vaccinations be mandatory for employees in workplaces?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it is the responsible thing to do
46% - 2943 votes
No, vaccination should be an individual choice
43% - 2736 votes
No, but those who are unvaccinated should have to work from home
11% - 701 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.62
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.38
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.37
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.79
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,827.07
-0.1%
Silver
25.51
+0.0%
Palladium
2,656.67
+0.3%
Platinum
1,056.25
-0.8%
Brent Crude
76.05
+1.8%
Top 40
63,395
0.0%
All Share
69,565
0.0%
Resource 10
72,109
0.0%
Industrial 25
88,428
0.0%
Financial 15
12,835
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic

26 Jul

Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Emotional Schoenmaker in disbelief after shattering world record for gold: 'It's...

54m ago

Emotional Schoenmaker in disbelief after shattering world record for gold: 'It's indescribable'
Sparkling Schoenmaker stands tall as SA's new Olympic conqueror: 'It just doesn't...

3h ago

Sparkling Schoenmaker stands tall as SA's new Olympic conqueror: 'It just doesn't seem real'
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 7: GOLD and a new world record for Tatjana Schoenmaker

5h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 7: GOLD and a new world record for Tatjana Schoenmaker
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
SA's Schoenmaker wins GOLD, smashes world record to make history in Tokyo

4h ago

SA's Schoenmaker wins GOLD, smashes world record to make history in Tokyo
SA's Corbett not looking at Olympic podium: 'I'm just ecstatic to be in the final'

29 Jul

SA's Corbett not looking at Olympic podium: 'I'm just ecstatic to be in the final'
David Notoane hopes mistakes learned at Olympics will benefit Bafana Bafana in future

29 Jul

David Notoane hopes mistakes learned at Olympics will benefit Bafana Bafana in future
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

2h ago

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Schoenmaker tipped for Olympic gold, but warns SA fans: 'Don't get too excited'

29 Jul

Schoenmaker tipped for Olympic gold, but warns SA fans: 'Don't get too excited'
Stage set for Schoenmaker to be SA's golden girl: '15 years of training for 2...

29 Jul

Stage set for Schoenmaker to be SA's golden girl: '15 years of training for 2 minutes, 20 seconds'
Olympics: Promising TV eyeballs … despite horribly early ‘kick-offs’

3h ago

Olympics: Promising TV eyeballs … despite horribly early ‘kick-offs’
Bezuidenhout, Higgo off the pace as Olympic golf 1st round suspended over lightning

29 Jul

Bezuidenhout, Higgo off the pace as Olympic golf 1st round suspended over lightning
Devastated Chad le Clos on Tokyo Olympics exit: 'I don't know what to say'

29 Jul

Devastated Chad le Clos on Tokyo Olympics exit: 'I don't know what to say'
SA's Chad le Clos eliminated from 100m butterfly at Tokyo Olympics

29 Jul

SA's Chad le Clos eliminated from 100m butterfly at Tokyo Olympics
German cycling official sent home from Olympics for racist comment

29 Jul

German cycling official sent home from Olympics for racist comment
Drummond on SA men's hockey stunning Germany: 'We knew we had it in us'

29 Jul

Drummond on SA men's hockey stunning Germany: 'We knew we had it in us'
'Sisters' Schoenmaker, Corbett on making SA Olympic history: 'It brings us closer...

29 Jul

'Sisters' Schoenmaker, Corbett on making SA Olympic history: 'It brings us closer together'
Olympic organisers defend coronavirus measures as cases rise

29 Jul

Olympic organisers defend coronavirus measures as cases rise
SA hockey men launch comeback to sink Germany, register 1st win in Tokyo

29 Jul

SA hockey men launch comeback to sink Germany, register 1st win in Tokyo
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo