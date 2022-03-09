32m ago

add bookmark

Western Cape bars Russian embassy from legislature events

accreditation
Compiled by Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.
Samantha Lee-Jacobs/People's Post
  • The Western Cape legislature won't be having the Russian embassy or consulate staff over for events anymore. 
  • The provincial cabinet also resolved that they won't attend any of its functions either. 
  • Premier Alan Winde said they felt they had to take a stand for the sake of Ukrainians and Russians who are against the war.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the Russian Federation's embassy and consulate officials are no longer welcome at the legislature's functions and events. 

In a follow-up to his statement standing by the people of Ukraine following Russian forces' attack on its neighbour, Winde said legislature staff and officials would not go to any of the Russian Federation's events either. 

Winde came under fire last week for his stance on the war, with the opposition ANC saying the DA-led provincial government had not bothered taking a principled stand against other wars.  

Winde said although it was unusual for the provincial cabinet to take a stance on such a matter, they had resolved at a meeting on Thursday to take a clear position to condemn the Russian Federation's actions in Ukraine and to call for a ceasefire, given the national government's "ambiguous" position.

READ | Cyril Ramaphosa: SA is on the side of peace in Ukraine-Russia crisis

"While doing so is not common for a province, it was viewed as essential to make clear to our own residents, to the people of Ukraine, and to the rest of the world that we cannot and will not remain 'neutral' in the face of such a cruel attack on the democratic values that we all hold dear," Winde said.

The Western Cape government has also called for a full withdrawal of Russian armed forces from Ukraine. 

"While condemning the attack on the sovereignty of Ukraine, we also acknowledge that many Russian citizens are themselves standing up and protesting against this war, and thousands have been arrested as a result. This anti-democratic clampdown also requires condemnation in the strongest terms," said Winde. 

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 25: Members of t
South Africans protest in Pretoria against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian forces entered Ukraine on 24 February after weeks of massing near the border amid a complex set of reasons, which include its opposition to Ukraine's ambitions of joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

NATO is an alliance of countries formed for their collective defence of each other. NATO was initially formed as a response to Russian expansionism and is made up of European countries, the UK and the US.

This not only set off a mass evacuation from Ukraine of Ukrainians and foreign nationals living there, but a slew of sanctions. 

ROLLING COVERAGE | Russia invades Ukraine

The ANC on Saturday called the sanctions "draconian", in a statement slamming the abrupt cutting of the global Russia Today television feed.

On Wednesday, Western Cape Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said they were scrambling to find alternative markets to buy wheat and fertiliser from, and to re-route its horticultural products to. 

As recent as January, the South African embassy in Russia hosted a wine tasting to show off South African wine and encourage imports from South Africa.

Most of South Africa's wine is produced in the Western Cape. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alan windewestern caperussiaukrainecape towndiplomacypolitics
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 5870 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 11620 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.99
+2.1%
Rand - Pound
19.75
+1.5%
Rand - Euro
16.62
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.98
+1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+2.2%
Gold
1,999.73
-2.5%
Silver
26.04
-1.4%
Palladium
3,054.00
-4.0%
Platinum
1,094.50
-5.5%
Brent Crude
127.98
+3.7%
Top 40
66,485
0.0%
All Share
72,685
0.0%
Resource 10
82,108
0.0%
Industrial 25
80,246
0.0%
Financial 15
15,296
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22068.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo