Western Cape Blood Service pleads for more donations as winter rolls in

accreditation
Na'ilah Ebrahim
The Western Cape Blood Service requested more blood donations amid pressure over low blood stocks. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
  • Blood stocks are critically low, according to the Western Cape Blood Service. 
  • South Africans have been urged to donate blood, especially in winter when donations decline. 
  • Those eligible to donate must be between the ages of 16 and 75 and weigh more than 50kg. 

As South Africa celebrates National Blood Donation Month, the Western Cape Blood Service (WBCS) has pleaded with South Africans to donate more blood as stocks become critically low.    

The WBCS said it only had two days' worth of stock for both the O and B blood groups, and three days' worth of A-positive stock.    

It is now aiming to keep blood stock levels at five days for each blood group. 

According to a recent statement from the WBCS, blood donations were expected to decrease during winter due to sickness and weather conditions "which is not conducive to going out".   

Its spokesperson, Michelle Vermeulen, said illness during winter significantly influenced the number of blood donors.    

"Donors who have colds and flu are unable to donate and can only donate once they are symptom-free for three days," she added.    

WCBS public relations manager Marike Carli said: 

Thousands of patients require life-saving blood transfusions daily in South Africa. Aside from accident and other trauma-related transfusions, patients also need transfusions to correct a low platelet count.

"[Those who need blood transfusions include] patients suffering from immunodeficiency disorders, undergoing chemotherapy or awaiting a bone marrow transplant, during childbirth, and those undergoing heart surgeries." 

To create awareness about blood donations, the WCBS is partnering with the myrun initiative on 25 June.  

Vermeulen said myrun events would occur across the province, including Stellenbosch, Blouberg, Mossel Bay, and Knysna.  

Participants must register and are encouraged to wear red for the event.  

Those interested in donating blood can visit www.wcbs.org.za or WhatsApp 060 549 7244 to find your nearest blood donation clinic. 

Those eligible to donate blood must be between the ages 16 and 75 and weigh more than 50kg. 


