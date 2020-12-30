1h ago

add bookmark

Western Cape bolsters health staff as second Covid-19 wave hits

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A nurse performs a swab test for Covid-19 at a South African hospital.
A nurse performs a swab test for Covid-19 at a South African hospital.
Michele Spatari, AFP
  • 372 of the more than 3 000 people hospitalised in the Western Cape are in ICU.
  • Covid-19 and PUI (people under investigation for the virus) cases currently make up 40% of available acute general hospital capacity in the province. 
  • The Western Cape is in the process of recruiting 1 300 healthcare workers 

There are more than 3 000 people hospitalised in the Western Cape due to Covid-19, of whom 372 are in intensive care units, Premier Alan Winde said on Wednesday.

In a statement, he said the second wave appeared to be resulting in higher active case numbers, hospitalisations and daily deaths than during the peak of the first wave.  

"We currently have over 3 100 people hospitalised in both the private and public sector in the province, 353 of which are in ICU. Covid-19 and PUI (people under investigation for the virus) cases currently make up 40% of available acute general hospital capacity in both the metro and rural regions of the province," said Winde. 

According to the province, as at 13:00 on Wednesday, they had 3 380 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 372 of them in ICU. The province has 36 805 active Covid-19 infections and has recorded 155 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 6 667. 

ALSO READ | Second Covid-19 wave hits hard in Western Cape, hospital beds scaled up to nearly 800

To deal with the pressure on healthcare facilities, Winde said that the province was in the process of recruiting more than 1 300 healthcare workers, with many of them coming from extensions of existing short-term contracts and the rest being recruited.

"We have received over 500 applications as part of this recruitment drive and a dedicated team have been working throughout this festive period, contacting applicants to determine their availability and channeling information to the appropriate regions and districts for immediate placement," he said.

Beds and staff 

The province has also secured 103 staff members for the additional beds and wards at Lentegeur Hospital. The group included nurses, pharmacists and a physiotherapist.

READ | Covid-19: Here are the latest rules as SA reverts to Level 3

Winde said that they had also approached the province's military hospital for medical staff and had made provisions for additional beds.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town has once again appealed to residents to adhere to the lockdown regulations when bringing in the New Year on Thursday and Friday.

"We have had to shelve many of our traditions this year, for our own safety and that of our loved ones. It is a small price to pay when one considers the devastation that the virus has wrought on so many families in our country. I appeal to our residents and visitors to continue doing their bit to mitigate the risk of infection and transmission during this crucial period.," said City Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith.

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said that they were in the process of recommissioning field hospitals that had been decommissioned when the country experienced a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases. These include the Royal Show Grounds in Pietermaritzburg, which has a capacity of 254 beds.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alan windewestern capecape townhealthlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 11978 votes
No, I will not
39% - 10282 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3967 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.60
(+0.75)
ZAR/GBP
19.85
(+0.03)
ZAR/EUR
17.93
(+0.46)
ZAR/AUD
11.21
(-0.22)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.50)
Gold
1886.38
(+0.43)
Silver
26.37
(+0.85)
Platinum
1069.00
(+2.10)
Brent Crude
51.24
(+0.65)
Palladium
2360.72
(+1.82)
All Share
59634.93
(+0.66)
Top 40
54615.33
(+0.77)
Financial 15
12169.39
(+0.48)
Industrial 25
78156.77
(+1.00)
Resource 10
57761.55
(+0.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo