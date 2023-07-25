Western Cape braces for drop in temperature ahead of cold front

Residents in the Western Cape are bracing for cooler temperatures ahead of a cold front on Friday.

The SA Weather Service said the cold front would precede heavy rain on Saturday, and would also include the Eastern Cape and the western Free State.

The service said the heavy rain could cause localised flooding on the south coast of the Cape, affecting areas like Riversdale.

The rainfall could also affect Calvinia as well as the surrounding areas in the Northern Cape.

"On Saturday evening, there is a chance for snowfall in the Northern Cape, affecting areas like Calvinia and the northern parts of the Western Cape. The snowfall will continue on Sunday morning. The weather will clear after sunrise during the day," it said.

The Eastern Cape will experience some rain on Sunday morning.

"There isn't a big change in Gauteng, but there may be some drop in temperature in that province on Sunday."



