48m ago

add bookmark

Western Cape braces for more cold, rainy weather

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Heavy rain in Cape Town.
Heavy rain in Cape Town.
Ziyaad Douglas, Gallo Images
  • Another cold front is expected to make landfall on Monday.
  • The front will bring light rain to parts of the Western Cape.
  • Strong winds of around 55km/h are expected but are not likely to reach gale force.

As the Western Cape recovers from the cold fronts which hit the province last week, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has cautioned residents that the cold weather is not yet a thing of the past.

Another cold front will make landfall on Monday night, bringing strong winds to the south-western parts of the province.

cold front made landfall in the Western Cape on Thursday, resulting in rainy, cold and windy conditions as the weather system moved eastward to the rest of the country. A secondary cold front made landfall on Friday, bringing rain and light snow over parts of the province.

READ | Brrrace yourselves: Two cold fronts set to hit country

Several Cape Town suburbs experienced flooding, power cuts, damage to homes and drain blockages on Thursday due to heavy rain.

The rain caused minor rock falls on Clarence Drive (R44) between Gordon's Bay and Rooi-Els.

The cold front expected to hit the Cape on Monday night will bring strong winds to the south-western parts of the province. Light rain is also expected across the Western Cape.

SAWS forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said residents could expect a drop in temperature on Monday night, with about 15mm light rain persisting into Tuesday. She added that strong winds of around 55km/h are expected, but these are not likely to increase to gale-force winds.

Chiloane said the cold front is not likely to move further inland.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sawswestern capeweather
Lottery
Lekker Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
5% - 2532 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
20% - 9468 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
74% - 34864 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
14.01
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.79
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.10
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.82
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,880.97
-0.1%
Silver
27.68
+0.4%
Palladium
2,781.58
+0.1%
Platinum
1,173.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
66.44
+2.0%
Top 40
60,230
+0.0%
All Share
66,192
-0.1%
Resource 10
66,744
-0.6%
Industrial 25
84,815
+0.8%
Financial 15
12,700
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo