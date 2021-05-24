Western Cape braces for more cold, rainy weather

Another cold front is expected to make landfall on Monday.

The front will bring light rain to parts of the Western Cape.

Strong winds of around 55km/h are expected but are not likely to reach gale force.

As the Western Cape recovers from the cold fronts which hit the province last week, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has cautioned residents that the cold weather is not yet a thing of the past.



Another cold front will make landfall on Monday night, bringing strong winds to the south-western parts of the province.

A cold front made landfall in the Western Cape on Thursday, resulting in rainy, cold and windy conditions as the weather system moved eastward to the rest of the country. A secondary cold front made landfall on Friday, bringing rain and light snow over parts of the province.

Several Cape Town suburbs experienced flooding, power cuts, damage to homes and drain blockages on Thursday due to heavy rain.

The rain caused minor rock falls on Clarence Drive (R44) between Gordon's Bay and Rooi-Els.

The cold front expected to hit the Cape on Monday night will bring strong winds to the south-western parts of the province. Light rain is also expected across the Western Cape.

SAWS forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said residents could expect a drop in temperature on Monday night, with about 15mm light rain persisting into Tuesday. She added that strong winds of around 55km/h are expected, but these are not likely to increase to gale-force winds.

Chiloane said the cold front is not likely to move further inland.

