Western Cape braces itself for more rain, wind as yest another cold front rolls in

Two weather warnings have been released for parts of the Western Cape - one for heavy rain and another for near gale force winds.

Most of the province has a 60% to 80% chance of rain.

This comes after several cold fronts led to extensive flooding in the Cape Winelands and West Coast.

Brace yourselves in the Western Cape.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued two weather warnings as the province prepares for more inclement weather.

Although there is a 60-80% chance of rainfall for most of the province on Tuesday, the SAWS issued a yellow Level 2 warning for showers and thunderstorms over the West Coast and Cape Winelands.

The SAWS warned of 10mm to 35mm of rain, excessive lightning and hail in those parts of the province and said the heavy downpours could lead to flash flooding.

The West Coast and Cape Winelands recently experienced extensive flooding after cold fronts lashed the province.

Citrusdal was cut off from the rest of the province when flooding washed away the main thoroughfare into the town.

Thousands of people were displaced, and the storms left behind inaccessible roads, fallen trees, raging rivers, fallen power lines, collapsed cellphone towers and mudslides.

The second yellow Level 2 warning was for wind along the southwestern parts of the province.

Near gale force winds (up to 60 km/h) can be expected between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday.

The winds could make it difficult for small vessels to navigate at sea and disrupt coastal activities.



Meanwhile, an advisory for very cold, wet, and windy conditions has also been released for the province and parts of the Northern Cape.

"A cut-off low pressure is expected to affect the Western Cape and Namakwa District [in the Northern Cape] from Monday through to Wednesday. The public and small stock farmers are advised that cold, wet and windy conditions can be expected, with possible snowfalls on mountain tops on Wednesday," the advisory stated.

Due to the wind chill factor, temperatures may feel colder than the measured values, the SAWS warned.



