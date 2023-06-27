25m ago

Share

Western Cape braces itself for more rain, wind as yest another cold front rolls in

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Clouds gather over Table Mountain.
Clouds gather over Table Mountain.
Duncan Alfreds/News24
  • Two weather warnings have been released for parts of the Western Cape - one for heavy rain and another for near gale force winds.
  • Most of the province has a 60% to 80% chance of rain.
  • This comes after several cold fronts led to extensive flooding in the Cape Winelands and West Coast.

Brace yourselves in the Western Cape.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued two weather warnings as the province prepares for more inclement weather.

Although there is a 60-80% chance of rainfall for most of the province on Tuesday, the SAWS issued a yellow Level 2 warning for showers and thunderstorms over the West Coast and Cape Winelands.

The SAWS warned of 10mm to 35mm of rain, excessive lightning and hail in those parts of the province and said the heavy downpours could lead to flash flooding.

The West Coast and Cape Winelands recently experienced extensive flooding after cold fronts lashed the province.

Citrusdal was cut off from the rest of the province when flooding washed away the main thoroughfare into the town.

Citrusdal, floods
After several days of heavy rains, the Cederberg municipality opened sluice gates in the Clanwilliam Dam.
Citrusdal, floods
The Riverview informal settlement is waterlogged after several days of heavy rains.

Thousands of people were displaced, and the storms left behind inaccessible roads, fallen trees, raging rivers, fallen power lines, collapsed cellphone towers and mudslides. 

READ | R10m in relief spent so far as Western Cape mops up after rain, floods - Gift of the Givers

The second yellow Level 2 warning was for wind along the southwestern parts of the province.

Near gale force winds (up to 60 km/h) can be expected between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday.

The winds could make it difficult for small vessels to navigate at sea and disrupt coastal activities.

Meanwhile, an advisory for very cold, wet, and windy conditions has also been released for the province and parts of the Northern Cape.

"A cut-off low pressure is expected to affect the Western Cape and Namakwa District [in the Northern Cape] from Monday through to Wednesday. The public and small stock farmers are advised that cold, wet and windy conditions can be expected, with possible snowfalls on mountain tops on Wednesday," the advisory stated.

Due to the wind chill factor, temperatures may feel colder than the measured values, the SAWS warned.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sawswestern capeweatherfloods
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
30% - 2398 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
56% - 4489 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 1112 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

26 Jun

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.52
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.59
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.25
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.42
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Platinum
932.47
+0.2%
Palladium
1,318.60
+2.1%
Gold
1,927.52
+0.2%
Silver
22.95
+0.7%
Brent Crude
74.18
+0.4%
Top 40
69,520
+0.8%
All Share
74,733
+0.6%
Resource 10
62,233
-0.5%
Industrial 25
103,954
+2.3%
Financial 15
15,584
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo