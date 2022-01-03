1h ago

add bookmark

Western Cape cop in custody for allegedly killing woman in Piketberg

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Western Cape police officer has been taken into custody for the murder of a woman in Piketberg.
A Western Cape police officer has been taken into custody for the murder of a woman in Piketberg.
Nielen de Klerk
  • A Piketberg woman has been shot dead, allegedly by a police officer.
  • The officer handed himself over the police.
  • He is expected to appear in court on a charge of murder.

A Western Cape police officer has been taken into custody for the murder of a woman in Piketberg.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the murder.

The woman was killed at around 19:00 on Sunday after walking in Main Road with some friends and family members.

While they were walking, a police officer in a private vehicle pulled up behind them. The woman turned around and walked to the car, where she spoke to the officer while standing at the driver's side door. She was seen holding hands with the officer, IPID spokesperson Grace Langa.

"The [officer] then cocked his service pistol and he fired multiple shots in the direction of the deceased whilst she was fleeing," Langa said.

ALSO READ | Police officer among three shot and killed in alleged romantic dispute in Limpopo

She was declared dead at the scene and the body was taken to Malmesbury Forensic Pathology Services.

"The suspect handed himself over to the police and he was immediately arrested," Lang added.

He is expected to appear in the Piketberg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.

"IPID investigators are still busy gathering evidence and taking witness statements," Langa added.

ALSO READ | Police arrest teen for murder of toddler in Belhar, Cape Town

Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation executive director Billy Claasen said the incident took place in full view of the woman's son.

He added that the organisation would petition the court to deny the man bail.

In a Facebook post, the Piketberg Community Police Forum said: "Our prayers are with her family and 10-year-old son."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
How a police officer's accident led to the discovery of body parts on a road in Pretoria
'Taxi driver thought he was going to be hijacked' - cops shoot 2 women in minibus while probing...
IPID probes death in custody at Cape Town police station
Read more on:
sapsipidpiketbergwestern capecrime
Lottery
Sweet start to the year for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.81
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.37
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
17.97
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.46
+1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.0%
Gold
1,826.08
-0.2%
Silver
23.24
-0.3%
Palladium
1,906.50
+0.5%
Platinum
983.00
+1.4%
Brent Crude
77.78
-2.3%
Top 40
67,359
+0.5%
All Share
74,069
+0.5%
Resource 10
71,110
+0.2%
Industrial 25
95,799
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,002
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec 2021

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec 2021

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo