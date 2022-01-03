Western Cape cop in custody for allegedly killing woman in Piketberg

A Piketberg woman has been shot dead, allegedly by a police officer.

The officer handed himself over the police.

He is expected to appear in court on a charge of murder.

A Western Cape police officer has been taken into custody for the murder of a woman in Piketberg.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the murder.

The woman was killed at around 19:00 on Sunday after walking in Main Road with some friends and family members.

While they were walking, a police officer in a private vehicle pulled up behind them. The woman turned around and walked to the car, where she spoke to the officer while standing at the driver's side door. She was seen holding hands with the officer, IPID spokesperson Grace Langa.

"The [officer] then cocked his service pistol and he fired multiple shots in the direction of the deceased whilst she was fleeing," Langa said.

She was declared dead at the scene and the body was taken to Malmesbury Forensic Pathology Services.

"The suspect handed himself over to the police and he was immediately arrested," Lang added.

He is expected to appear in the Piketberg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.

"IPID investigators are still busy gathering evidence and taking witness statements," Langa added.

Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation executive director Billy Claasen said the incident took place in full view of the woman's son.

He added that the organisation would petition the court to deny the man bail.

In a Facebook post, the Piketberg Community Police Forum said: "Our prayers are with her family and 10-year-old son."

