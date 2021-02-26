1h ago

Western Cape court sheriff handed 38-year sentence for fraud, money laundering

Nicole McCain
A former Western Cape court sheriff has been sentenced to 38 years' imprisonment for fraud.

Abraine Coericius, 42, was convicted of fraud and money laundering in the Oudtshoorn Regional Court, Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said.

"It is alleged that during 2016 while he was a sheriff of the court he identified three vacant plots for the complainants' to buy. He supplied the contracts and received deposits and the purchase price for the plots. The plots were never registered in the names of the complainants at the deeds office," Hani said.

Coericius conned three families out of more than R470 000, the court found.

On Thursday, Coericius was handed a 38-year sentence on eight counts, including impersonating an attorney, fraud and money laundering.

