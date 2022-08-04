04 Aug

add bookmark

Western Cape courts dropped 200 cases in 3 months because of police inefficiencies - report

accreditation
Mary-Anne Gontsana
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police inefficiency is the cause of the withdrawal of nearly 200 cases from Western Cape courts between April and June this year, says the provincial Department of Community Safety.
Police inefficiency is the cause of the withdrawal of nearly 200 cases from Western Cape courts between April and June this year, says the provincial Department of Community Safety.
Mary-Anne Gontsana, GroundUp
  • A court monitoring team has found many police cases before Western Cape courts have been withdrawn.
  • This is the result of police inefficiencies, it says.
  • Provincial police did not respond to a question on how it manages dockets.

Nearly 200 cases before Western Cape courts were withdrawn between April and June 2022 as a result of inefficiencies by the police, GroundUp reports

In a statement on Wednesday, Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagan Allen said 36 gender-based violence cases monitored by the team between April and June had been withdrawn or struck off the roll due to systemic failures.                     

Of these, 25 had been withdrawn because the dockets were not brought to court and eight because the investigation was incomplete, Allen added.

Earlier this week at an event organised by Action Society, abuse survivor Janelle Laattoe from Mitchells Plain told how failures by the State and police, in particular, had caused her more trauma.

PICS | Police pounce on zama zama compound in Krugersdorp during illegal mining clampdown

"For three years, I was in a relationship that turned sour. I endured every form of abuse. I had my arm crushed to the point where I needed ligament reconstruction, I have a metal plate in my arm, and I have permanent scars from being dragged down a tarred road," she said.

Laattoe added she opened a case at Delft police station in 2019. Her abuser made several court appearances but the case was withdrawn in December 2021 for the State to get more medical reports and statements. She resubmitted the evidence to the investigating officer in January, but when she asked about the case again in July, she was told the docket was missing.

"Some women are scared to come forward because they say what's the point if justice is not going to be served."

Action Society's Ian Cameron said the organisation would ask the Independent Police Investigative Directorate to investigate.

Cameron added in its own visits to police organisations across the metro, the organisation had found dockets often went missing, "not necessarily because of a criminal offence, but because of the chaos in which some of these detectives need to work".

"Many of the detectives in the Cape Flats region have more than 300 dockets on their tables," he said.

In response to a list of written questions by GroundUp, Western Cape police spokesperson Andrè Traut only provided a general comment about police vehicles not always being available due to maintenance. He did not respond to our question about how the police manage dockets.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapscape townwestern capecrime and courtsservice delivery
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 3953 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 10606 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 3988 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.61
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.20
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.01
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.57
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,791.37
+1.5%
Silver
20.18
+0.6%
Palladium
2,067.00
+2.4%
Platinum
932.50
+3.3%
Brent Crude
96.78
-3.9%
Top 40
62,327
+0.2%
All Share
68,717
+0.2%
Resource 10
62,475
+0.8%
Industrial 25
84,687
-0.0%
Financial 15
15,386
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
PODCAST | Extinguishing the flame of bullying in schools

29 Jul

PODCAST | Extinguishing the flame of bullying in schools
PICS | How an Eastern Cape organisation empowers women, educates men about gender...

29 Jul

PICS | How an Eastern Cape organisation empowers women, educates men about gender based violence
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo