Western Cape courts strike over 200 cases of violent crimes off the roll due to DNA backlog

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
Forensic experts combing a crime scene.
PHOTO: Johnnie Isaac
  • A backlog of DNA samples is piling up at SAPS' forensic science laboratory in the Western Cape.
  • Courts in the province have struck more than 200 cases off the roll in three months.
  • This was due to incomplete investigations caused by delays in processing DNA evidence at the lab. 

More than 200 cases of violent crimes, including rape and murder, have been struck off the court roll in the Western Cape due to incomplete investigations, some caused by delays in processing DNA evidence at the provincial SAPS' forensic science laboratory (FSL).

This was revealed in the Western Cape Department of Community Safety's latest Court Watching Briefs report. 

According to the report, the cases were struck off the roll between 1 July and 30 September 2022.

Of these cases, 64 (30%) were gender-based violence (GBV) matters such as rape, sexual assault, attempted murder and other contact crimes that depend on the results from the lab, MEC Reagen Allen explained in a statement on Sunday.

Stressing the importance of addressing a backlog of DNA piling up at the lab, Allen said: "I urge the scientists at this lab to swiftly work through the remaining backlog so that they are not the cause of any secondary trauma for victims of crime. 

"I'm looking forward to, in due course, receiving a further update from the lab to ascertain what additional progress is being made."

Allen revealed that scientific analysts at the lab had shown steady progress in their quest to eradicate a backlog that delayed solving serious crimes like sexual assault and murders. 

He said a backlog of 25 290 samples recorded on 24 August 2022 had been slashed by 10 031, to 15 259 by 23 November. 

According to Allen, this meant that since 1 October 2021, when the backlog stood at 89 158, the FSL had worked through 73 899 samples.

“The continued manner in which the FSL is working through the backlog is encouraging. Eradicating this backlog is paramount, as these samples are vital in cases of sexual assault, murders and various other matters. The more the lab is able to address the backlog, the quicker perpetrators who are standing trial can be held accountable for their crimes," Allen said.

The MEC added that SAPS moving a step closer to eliminating the backlog meant that the possible secondary trauma experienced by victims, who might be waiting for an extended period for their matter to be finalised in the judicial process, was reduced.

Allen added: "As much as the progress is promising, the continued backlog remains deeply concerning. The FSL should have all the required resources, equipment and relevant material so that this backlog can be eradicated by the end of this year.

"That there is this continued delay is just another reason why SAPS should be devolved to a capable provincial government such as ours. Under our watch, the lab would at all times function optimally, and matters dealt with speedily."

