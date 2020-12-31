1h ago

add bookmark

Western Cape Covid-19 death toll for 2020 stands at just under 7 000

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A billboard on an apartment building in Cape Town's CBD.
A billboard on an apartment building in Cape Town's CBD.
Nardus Engelbrecht/Gallo Images
  • As of Thursday, December 31, the Western Cape had 206 682 cumulative Covid-19 cases.
  • The province will close off the year on 6 829 cases.
  • Western Cape Premier Allen Winde thanked the people of the Western Cape for their efforts this year.

The Western Cape will close off 2020 with a total of nearly 7 000 Covid-19 deaths.

According to the province’s latest statistics as of 13:00 on Thursday, the Western Cape had recorded 6 829 deaths with 162 of those new cases. The province has 206 682 cumulative cases and 39 406 active cases. 

In his closing remarks for the year, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde thanked the province for their "shining light of kindness and humanity" in the face of Covid-19.

"This New Year’s Eve is indeed a sombre occasion. When we welcome in the New Year, let us remember those we have lost, and let us embrace the spirit of kindness and sharing that we saw this year, in 2021," said Winde.

ALSO READ | Western Cape bolsters health staff as second Covid-19 wave hits

He also thanked all the healthcare workers, emergency services, and all those who have donated to the fight against Covid-19.

"I first want to thank our healthcare workers. These courageous men and women have gone to work this year facing tremendous personal risk, but they continue to show up for the people of this province. I know you are stressed, tired and that you have given up time with your own families and loved ones to help save lives on the front lines," he said.

"Thank you also to those who cared enough to do everything possible to slow the spread and prevent further infections and protect the vulnerable. Wearing your mask and acting responsibly is the ultimate act of kindness," he added. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alan windewestern capecape towncoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 12317 votes
No, I will not
39% - 10528 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4052 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.69
(-0.33)
ZAR/GBP
20.05
(-0.53)
ZAR/EUR
17.95
(+0.31)
ZAR/AUD
11.31
(-0.48)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.20)
Gold
1890.60
(-0.12)
Silver
26.29
(-1.18)
Platinum
1068.01
(+0.01)
Brent Crude
51.46
(+0.78)
Palladium
2431.00
(+3.84)
All Share
59408.68
(-0.38)
Top 40
54379.58
(-0.43)
Financial 15
12060.27
(-0.90)
Industrial 25
77900.52
(-0.33)
Resource 10
57575.52
(-0.32)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo