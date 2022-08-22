Western Cape crime stats: Calls to devolve police powers escalate as murders of women soar

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said the release of the quarterly national statistics indicate that police powers should be devolved.

According to the recent quarterly statistics, the murders of women in the Western Cape have increased by almost 25% year-on-year.

Across the province, the murder rate increased slightly, with 994 people murdered during the three-month period.

Allen, along with Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile, briefed the media on the provincial crime statistics following the release of the quarterly national statistics on Friday.

Allen said much more could be achieved if the government focused on addressing crime and not using it as a political tool.

He said:

Although the murder rate only increased by two additional cases, the overall total of 994 murders remains too high and is deeply concerning. In fact, one murder is one too many and it is critical that we strengthen our fight against crime in general. These increases show that we cannot let our guard down and we need to be more coordinated in our approach and application.

Between April and June, 116 women were murdered in the province and there were 159 attempts to kill women. While this represented a drop of almost 60% year-on-year, there were 1997 cases of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm lodged by women during the same three months – an increase of 66%.

While there was a decrease in the number of children murdered during the three-month period, there were still 29 children murdered. There was an increase in both attempted murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Attempted murder cases increased to 128 (8.5%) and assault cases increased by 75% year-on-year to 322 cases.

According to the crime stats, most assaults with intent to do grievous bodily harm cases took place in homes.

Across the province, the murder rate increased slightly by less than 1% year-on-year, with 994 people murdered during the three-month period.

According to Western Cape police, the primary causes of murders in the province are interpersonal arguments and gang violence.

The stations with the highest number of murders are Delft, Kraaifontein, Harare, Nyanga, Phillipi East, Gugulethu, Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Samora Machel and Lingelethu-West.

Delft recorded 62 murder cases between April and June, only one less than the previous year.