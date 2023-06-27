23m ago

Western Cape disaster management teams on high alert for more rain, flooding

Na'ilah Ebrahim and Nicole McCain
The Riverview informal settlement in Citrusdal was waterlogged after several days of heavy rains.
Bertram Malgas
  • A warning of more showers for the Cape Winelands and West Coast has been issued.
  • The areas suffered flooding in recent heavy rains.
  • Disaster management teams are on high alert ahead of more forecasted rains.

Disaster management teams are on high alert as parts of the Western Cape, recovering from flooding after a series of cold fronts in recent weeks, have been warned to brace for more inclement weather.

The West Coast and Cape Winelands recently experienced extensive flooding after cold fronts lashed the province over the course of a week.

Now, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for more showers and thunderstorms in the two regions on Tuesday afternoon.

SAWS warned between 10-35mm of rain, as well as excessive lightning and hail in those parts of the province. The heavy downpours could also lead to flash flooding.

Colin Deiner, head of the Western Cape's disaster management service, said teams were on standby and were "in a high level of preparedness".

"We have done a lot of preparation and cleanup after the rain and bad weather that we suffered last week, and we are identifying the areas which we need to prioritise for this coming week’s weather," he said.

In the Cape Winelands, efforts have been underway to repair gravel and rural roads which were affected by the inclement weather.

WATCH | Flood-hit Cederberg seeks local state of disaster, area cut off from rest of province

Cape Winelands District Municipality spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto said numerous roads across the district had sustained substantial damage and were considered unsafe for use after the heavy rains.

Otto said necessary precautions had been taken to prepare for rain and flooding in the area. 

She said the municipality was responsible for 3 500km of gravel and rural roads. 

"Recently, rain and flooding have proven severe for roads, particularly gravel roads which become damaged. Some roads became muddy."

She added that repairs to Slanghoek Road had been completed on Friday. 

At the moment, all roads are open, [but] we will evacuate people if necessary. Disaster Management for the municipality is also in place.

The floods left the farming town of Citrusdal without power for almost a week, and work is still underway to repair the main thoroughfare into the area.

Cederberg Municipality manager Gerrit Matthyse previously told News24 that they were planning for more rainy weather.

He had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.

Meanwhile, an advisory for very cold, wet and windy conditions has also been released for the province until Wednesday. Snowfall was also possible in high, mountainous areas, SAWS said.


