Western Cape drivers hit with R5m in traffic fines over just one week

Western Cape authorities issued traffic fines of more than R5 million in just one week.

Speeding remains the biggest concern on public roads.

46 speeding arrests were made and 22 for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Western Cape authorities issued 6 081 traffic fines worth around R5 million between 22 and 27 March.

Over the past week, 203 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, and speed control operations across the province were held, and 25 042 vehicles were stopped and checked. Of these, 30 were impounded, and 57 were declared unroadworthy.

Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Daylin Mitchell said that speeding remained a concern on the roads.

"Speeding is a serious concern. The faster you drive, the less time you must respond to an emergency and the more space you need to stop to avoid a crash. Speeding is irresponsible and dangerous," he said.

The highest speeds recorded in the past week were:

167 km/h in a 120 km/h zone 144 km/h in a 100 km/h zone 124 km/h in a 80 km/h zone 104 km/h in a 60 km/h zone

Twenty-nine crashes occurred in the reporting period, and 29 fatalities were recorded. Among those deaths were eight drivers and 13 pedestrians.

Traffic Law Enforcement acting director Vigie Chetty said that round-the-clock traffic law enforcement efforts and safety campaign activities would continue across the province.

"We are appealing to all road users to be considerate and comply with the law," she said.

READ | The driving licence deadline is now expired, 10-year extension most practical solution - AA

Meanwhile, 46 arrests were made for speeding and 22 for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Mitchell warned road users that small amounts of alcohol could affect their judgment as drivers or pedestrians.

"Take personal responsibility and do not drive or cycle when you have been drinking. If you are stopped by a law enforcement officer and the officer suspects you are over the legal limit, you will be arrested. If you are convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol, you will have a criminal record."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.