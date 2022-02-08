49m ago

Western Cape drivers rack up more than R7m in traffic violations in one week

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
Traffic officials dealing with motorists at a road block.
PHOTO: Arrive Alive
  • More than 7 000 fines were issued by Western Cape traffic authorities over the last week.
  • The fines were valued at more than R7 million.
  • Thirty-nine people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Western Cape authorities have dished out 7 043 traffic fines worth around R7 million, from 31 January to 6 February.

Over the past week, authorities held 292 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations across the province, stopping and checking 5 219 vehicles.

Of these, 34 vehicles were impounded and 94 were declared unroadworthy.

Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Daylin Mitchell said he was concerned about the number of drivers who speed.

"Speeding is a serious concern. The faster you drive, the less time you have to respond to an emergency and the more space you need to stop to avoid a crash. Speeding is irresponsible and dangerous," he said.

The highest speeds recorded in the past week were:

-178km/h in a 120km/h zone

- 144km/h in a 100km/h zone

- 109km/h in an 80km/h zone

- 105km/h in a 60km/h zone

Twenty-seven crashes occurred in the reporting period, and 34 fatalities were recorded. Among those who died were nine drivers, 10 passengers, 14 pedestrians and one motorcyclist.

Mitchell added:

Certain road users are more vulnerable than others. Children, people with disabilities and older people are more vulnerable than younger, able-bodied pedestrians. Cyclists and motorcyclists are more vulnerable than people in vehicles.

Meanwhile, a total of 62 arrests were made and 39 of them were for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Eleven people were also arrested for possession of fraudulent documentation and three people were arrested for trying to bribe officers.

"When you are driving, be patient and understanding. Remember that wheelchair users are closer to the ground than most people, they are less mobile than able-bodied people. The road belongs to everybody, be especially careful around vulnerable road users," Mitchell said.

