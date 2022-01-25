5h ago

add bookmark

Western Cape drivers rack up more than R8m in traffic violations in one week

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Traffic officials with motorists during a road block.
Traffic officials with motorists during a road block.
Arrive Alive
  • More than 6 500 fines were issued by Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services last week.
  • More than R8 million in fines were issued.
  • Four drivers were fined for allegedly bribing traffic officers. 

The Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services recorded a total of 253 speeding offences and issued 6 641 fines between 17 and 23 January, amounting to more than R8 million.

In the past week, authorities implemented 323 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations across the province - a total of 32 330 vehicles were stopped and checked.

Of these, 58 vehicles were impounded - a decrease from December's 134 vehicles. Over 70 vehicles were declared unroadworthy.  

Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Daylin Mitchell said he remained concerned about the high number of drunk drivers arrested in the past week.

READ | SA is going through a commuter rail revolution

"More than 50% of the arrests made were for driving under the influence [of alcohol]. While we have seen a reduction in road incident-related fatalities, I am seriously concerned about the number of drivers arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and about the high speeds recorded," said Mitchell.

A total of 17 crashes occurred from 17 to 23 January resulting in 21 fatalities. Among those who died included six drivers,  seven pedestrians, five passengers, a cyclist and two motorcyclists. 

Meanwhile, a total of 68 arrests were made. The majority of the arrests - 35 - were for people driving under the influence of alcohol. 

Four people were also arrested for trying to bribe officers and 11  for the possession of fraudulent documentation.

One person was arrested for obstructing or hindering an officer in the execution of their duty, said department spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka.

The highest speeds recorded were:

• 169 km/h in a 120 km/h zone

• 139 km/h in a 100 km/h zone

• 104 km/h in a 90 km/h zone

• 119 km/h in a 80 km/h zone

• 99 km/h in a 60 km/h zone

"Traveling at 169km/h in a 120km/h zone is reckless and irresponsible. Drivers are putting their own lives and the lives of other road users at considerable risk," added Mitchell.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towntrafficcrime
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
33% - 576 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
67% - 1169 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.23
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.59
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.21
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,852.66
+0.5%
Silver
23.96
-0.1%
Palladium
2,205.00
+2.7%
Platinum
1,037.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
86.27
-1.9%
Top 40
65,870
+0.3%
All Share
72,315
+0.2%
Resource 10
72,883
+1.9%
Industrial 25
89,867
-1.2%
Financial 15
14,799
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo