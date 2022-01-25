Western Cape drivers rack up more than R8m in traffic violations in one week

More than 6 500 fines were issued by Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services last week.

More than R8 million in fines were issued.

Four drivers were fined for allegedly bribing traffic officers.

The Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services recorded a total of 253 speeding offences and issued 6 641 fines between 17 and 23 January, amounting to more than R8 million.



In the past week, authorities implemented 323 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations across the province - a total of 32 330 vehicles were stopped and checked.

Of these, 58 vehicles were impounded - a decrease from December's 134 vehicles. Over 70 vehicles were declared unroadworthy.

Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Daylin Mitchell said he remained concerned about the high number of drunk drivers arrested in the past week.

"More than 50% of the arrests made were for driving under the influence [of alcohol]. While we have seen a reduction in road incident-related fatalities, I am seriously concerned about the number of drivers arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and about the high speeds recorded," said Mitchell.



A total of 17 crashes occurred from 17 to 23 January resulting in 21 fatalities. Among those who died included six drivers, seven pedestrians, five passengers, a cyclist and two motorcyclists.

Meanwhile, a total of 68 arrests were made. The majority of the arrests - 35 - were for people driving under the influence of alcohol.

Four people were also arrested for trying to bribe officers and 11 for the possession of fraudulent documentation.

One person was arrested for obstructing or hindering an officer in the execution of their duty, said department spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka.

The highest speeds recorded were: • 169 km/h in a 120 km/h zone • 139 km/h in a 100 km/h zone • 104 km/h in a 90 km/h zone • 119 km/h in a 80 km/h zone • 99 km/h in a 60 km/h zone

"Traveling at 169km/h in a 120km/h zone is reckless and irresponsible. Drivers are putting their own lives and the lives of other road users at considerable risk," added Mitchell.