1h ago

add bookmark

Western Cape Education Dept expects 2 400 teachers who've been working from home to return to schools

Cebelihle Mthethwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
  • The Western Cape Education Department has given teachers and non-teaching staff who've been working from home until 28 September to return to school.
  • The WCED has given its teachers an extra week to report to school following the basic education department's decision to have teachers return to school on 21 September.
  • A process will follow for teachers with comorbidities.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has given teachers and non-teaching staff who've been working from home due to Covid-19 until 28 September to return to school.

The provincial department said a letter to all principals and teachers was sent on 18 September at 12:30 notifying all staff who had been working from home that they should report back to school.

"The WCED had decided that all affected staff members (teachers and non-teaching staff) who have been granted such a concession to work from home temporarily, must now return to work as required, but in the interests of reasonableness, it was decided that all such staff members must be back at work by no later than Monday 28 September 2020," WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said.

On Sunday, the Department of Basic Education announced that all teachers who were granted permission to work from home due to Covid-19, were expected to report for duty on Monday 21 September.

READ | Teachers at 2 more Western Cape schools test positive for Covid-19

Hammond said this was in line with the terms of the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) Collective Agreement 1 of 2020 and WCED Circular 0015 of 2020.

The letter was written following the president's announcement of the decision to further downgrade the Covid-19 lockdown to Alert Level 1.

Hammond said a process will follow for teachers with comorbidities.

"Schools were also informed that Teaching Assistants that have been employed temporarily to assist teachers with comorbidities that their contracts will terminate on 30 September 2020, as was communicated previously with regards to the downgrade to Level 1," she added.

Substitute teachers will not be affected by the department's decision.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Prelim exams underway
Lockdown left 13 million pupils without any form of adequate schooling - PSC
Why there is such a high rate of absenteeism at Limpopo schools
Read more on:
western capecape townlockdowneducationcoronavirus
Lottery
5 players bag R42k in Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pyjamas or no pyjamas? Is sleeping in your day clothes:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Disgusting!
62% - 4489 votes
Something I've seriously considered
11% - 769 votes
Normal in my household
28% - 2029 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.65
(+0.66)
ZAR/GBP
21.25
(+1.16)
ZAR/EUR
19.53
(+1.07)
ZAR/AUD
12.00
(+1.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.83)
Gold
1912.79
(-0.20)
Silver
24.41
(-2.31)
Platinum
874.00
(-1.07)
Brent Crude
42.14
(-3.94)
Palladium
2265.00
(-0.92)
All Share
53147.94
(-0.32)
Top 40
49050.99
(-0.21)
Financial 15
9590.88
(+0.75)
Industrial 25
71656.31
(+0.90)
Resource 10
52872.52
(-1.96)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo