48m ago

add bookmark

Western Cape emergency services on high alert as stormy weather persists

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cape Town has been experiencing inclement weather.
Cape Town has been experiencing inclement weather.
Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images
  • The severe rainfall and thunderstorms have prompted emergency and disaster risk services to be on high alert in the Western Cape. 
  • No major incidents have been reported except for flooding in some parts of the province.
  • Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said the combination of severe weather and high load shedding increases risk to safety and has urged residents to remain vigilant.

Emergency and disaster risk management services in the Western Cape are on high alert as heavy rain, lightning and thunderstorms lash the province.

So far, no major incidents have been reported except for severe flooding in some areas. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a yellow level 3 and orange level 5 warning for the intense rain.

"Scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers are expected over the Western and Northern Cape on Monday, contributing to a possible rain-on-rain event. Heavy downpours (30-50 mm/h) accumulating to 50-80 mm in pockets, strong and gusty winds (50-60km/h, gusting 80-90km/h), excessive lightning and large amounts of small and large hail (1-4cm in diameter) are possible," SAWS said.

Colin Deiner, head of the Western Cape's disaster management service, said no major incidents had been reported. "We used a light aircraft to do reconnaissance flights over the affected areas this morning and activated our rescue services. No lives were lost. We are planning for Monday and Tuesday's possible flooding," he said on Sunday. 

In Stellenbosch, residents of Kayamandi were severely affected by the rain and flooding. 

Discover | Daily weather forecasts on News24

The municipality's spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said officials were helping affected families through its disaster management department as well as the community development department.

"There have been isolated incidents of storm damage reported caused by gale force winds and heavy downpours on Sunday, but there is no damage to critical municipal infrastructure. Mopping up operations are commencing," he said. 

Grobbelaar added there had been interruption in power supply to some streets and areas which had been addressed or was being addressed. 

He said:

The outage at the Eskom stations in Jamestown is due to major cable vandalism and theft. The damage to the cable termination is quite severe and we have been in contact with the Eskom Somerset West officials throughout Sunday evening and today. Eskom teams estimate that their cables will be replaced and supply restored by 19:00 on Monday.
 

In municipalities along the West Coast, the Swartland Municipality part of Malmesbury experienced high water volumes, affecting roads.

READ | Body of SAPS VIP protector swept away by floods recovered in Soweto

In the Berg River Municipality, several houses were flooded in Piketberg and Porterville, and some trees were uprooted by strong winds.

Heavy rains and wind lashed the Cederberg Municipality, but no incidents were reported.

In Saldanha Bay Municipality, various low-lying areas experienced minor flooding, which the town engineers attended to.

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell urged people to heed SAWS warnings to be safe and vigilant as more scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms were expected in the Western Cape. 

"The current combination of severe weather and high levels of load shedding increases risk, so people are urged to remain vigilant and consider their safety in their immediate surroundings," Bredell said.

"Our Disaster Management Centre has a spotter plane in the air looking for people in distress, particularly on the West Coast. We have the support of SARZA, a volunteer organisation with specialised off-road vehicles that can access difficult locations if we should need them," he said.

Bredell said the centre remained on standby and in a state of readiness for load shedding, severe weather, and any other disaster-related incidents.

City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said they had only received reports of flooding in Somerset West and were busy with assessments.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townweather
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should accept responsibility for the dire state of Eskom’s power system?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Eskom’s current management must take the fall
4% - 373 votes
Previous bosses from Zuma years are to blame
34% - 3516 votes
Mantashe and govt have been asleep at the wheel
30% - 3051 votes
There are many culprits; it’s a complex situation
32% - 3334 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.56
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
21.58
-1.4%
Rand - Euro
18.54
-1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.86
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Gold
1,788.93
-0.6%
Silver
23.31
-0.7%
Palladium
1,905.50
-2.6%
Platinum
998.50
-2.9%
Brent Crude
76.10
-0.1%
Top 40
68,278
-0.1%
All Share
74,420
-0.2%
Resource 10
72,792
-0.7%
Industrial 25
92,827
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,362
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car

6h ago

Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car
WATCH | What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

WATCH | What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo