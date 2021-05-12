2h ago

Western Cape fears 'resurgence' as Covid-19 cases spike

Nicole McCain
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde embarks on a Covid-19 vaccine registration drive.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde embarks on a Covid-19 vaccine registration drive.
  • The Western Cape has recorded an increase in Covid-19 cases over the past week.
  • The increase has sparked fears of a third wave.
  • The spike in cases appears to be concentrated in Cape Town and the winelands.

Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape are on the rise, compared to last week - raising concerns among the province's health officials.

In an update sent to health officials, the Western Cape health department indicated that the province had shown a 50% week-on-week increase in cases, and that it was concerned the province was entering a resurgence phase.

Provincial health department spokesperson Mark van der Heever said: "Our surveillance teams are monitoring daily and have picked up an increase in cases this week."

He added that more details would be divulged during a digital conference on Thursday.

The increase in cases comes a week before the province embarks on Phase 2 of the national vaccination rollout. The Western Cape government is aiming to vaccinate 720 000 residents older than 60 under the second phase.

On Tuesday, the Western Cape had 2 343 active Covid-19 infections.

A total of 288 754 people had been infected with Covid-19 in the province and there were 274 738 recoveries. 

The increase has been mapped on the Western Cape government's Covid-19 dashboard, after a new feature was added to monitor resurgence.

New

"To make sure that we keep on innovating, the department of health has now updated the Covid-19 dashboard with new and exciting features to better promote transparency and awareness. Among the most important additions is the Resurgence Monitor," said Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

The Resurgence Monitor looks at the percentage increase week-on-week in new Covid-19 cases, and the percentage increase week-on-week in the percentage of average positive cases.

"If both these indicators increase over 10% for seven consecutive days, we regard it as an alert. If both these indicators increase over 20% for seven consecutive days, we regard it as a resurgence. This means that we can now use the dashboard to predict a third wave," said Winde.

As of Tuesday, there had been almost 30% week-on-week change in the number of positive cases.

The week-on-week change in terms of positive cases stood at 12%.

The number of new cases daily was also increasing. According to the Covid-19 dashboard, an average of 173 cases had been diagnosed daily based on the seven-day moving average. The 14-day moving average is 150.

Cases are currently showing increases in the northern, eastern and western sections of the Cape Town metro, as well as in the Cape winelands.

