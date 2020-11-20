1h ago

Western Cape gang leader Ernie 'Lastig' Solomon shot dead in Gauteng

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Western Cape gang leader Ernie "Lastig" Solomon has been killed.
  • Solomon, a former gang leader, was fatally wounded in Boksburg on Friday.
  • Solomon was reportedly travelling with three people when they were ambushed by gunmen.

Western Cape gang leader Ernie "Lastig" Solomon has been killed.

According to a source, Solomon, former leader of the 28s gang, was fatally wounded in Boksburg on Friday.

Solomon was travelling with two children and a baby when they were ambushed by gunmen.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said its paramedics responded to reports of a shooting on Kingfisher Avenue in Freeway Park, Boksburg.

"Reports from the scene indicate that four occupants of a light motor vehicle had been shot. Medics assessed and [the] adult male driver who had sustained fatal injuries was declared deceased on the scene.

"Two children believed to be approximately 15 years old had sustained serious injuries, as well as a baby believed to be approximately one year old," said Herbst.

A Netcare 911, as well as Halo air ambulance, airlifted two of the children to hospital.

Herbst said the third child was rushed to hospital privately.

"Circumstances leading to the incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities," Herbst said.

According to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, police have launched a manhunt for four suspects.

"During the shooting three people were wounded and taken to hospital," said Makhubele.

"We don't know the motive for the incident and are calling for people with information to come forward."

This is a developing story.

