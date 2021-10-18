Western Cape government 'devastated' after mass shooting in Mitchells Plain

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz are expected to meet with provincial police commissioner Major General Thembisile Patekile following a drive-by shooting in Mitchells Plain.

The shooting happened while guests were attending a 21st birthday party on Saturday.

A woman was killed, and seven others were injured.

Three people were arrested after police launched a 72-hour activation plan.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is expected to meet provincial police commissioner Major General Thembisile Patekile to receive a briefing on the police response following a drive-by shooting in Mitchells Plain on Saturday.



On Monday, News24 reported police had arrested three people linked to the shooting following the launch of a 72-hour activation plan to track down the culprits.

A woman was killed and seven people, including three children, were injured when gunmen in a green Honda Ballade reportedly fired shots at guests attending a party in Montclair Road, Mandalay. It is understood that they were attending a 21st birthday party.

Winde said the Western Cape government was devastated by the news of the mass shooting.

"No stone must be left unturned in ensuring that all those responsible are brought to book and end up behind bars. We will therefore be meeting with the provincial commissioner to receive an update on the implementation of the 72-hour action plan and SAPS' plans going forward," he said.

READ MORE | 3 arrested in connection with fatal drive-by shooting at 21st birthday party in Cape Town

Winde welcomed the swift arrest of the three suspects after the Anti-Gang Unit launched a tracing operation.

"We will be looking to find out what proactive steps Crime Intelligence will be taking to prevent this horrific incident from repeating itself. We cannot allow our communities to live in a constant state of fear and to be terrorised by gangsters," he added.

"Please don't kill me" - these were the chilling last words a woman shouted seconds before gunmen indiscriminately opened fire at guests attending a 21st birthday party at a house in Mandalay, Mitchells Plain on Saturday night. | @MarvinCharles_ https://t.co/lhEtHS6siN — News24 (@News24) October 17, 2021





Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said his department will be monitoring the court proceedings.

"My department will be opening a court-watching brief unit to monitor these court processes to ensure that this matter is not simply struck off the court roll, but that where inefficiencies do appear, that they are instead spotted and addressed. We want convictions. We want to make sure people pay for their crimes," he added.

Fritz said this kind of violence cannot be accepted.

"Violence has absolutely no place in our society, and I call on the community to come forward and share any information they might have which will result in the successful prosecution of those guilty parties," he said.