55m ago

add bookmark

Western Cape government 'devastated' after mass shooting in Mitchells Plain

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is expected to meet provincial police commissioner Major General Thembisile Patekile for a briefing on the police response following a drive-by shooting on Mitchells Plain.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is expected to meet provincial police commissioner Major General Thembisile Patekile for a briefing on the police response following a drive-by shooting on Mitchells Plain.
(File image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz are expected to meet with provincial police commissioner Major General Thembisile Patekile following a drive-by shooting in Mitchells Plain.
  • The shooting happened while guests were attending a 21st birthday party on Saturday.
  • A woman was killed, and seven others were injured.
  • Three people were arrested after police launched a 72-hour activation plan.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is expected to meet provincial police commissioner Major General Thembisile Patekile to receive a briefing on the police response following a drive-by shooting in Mitchells Plain on Saturday. 

On Monday, News24 reported police had arrested three people linked to the shooting following the launch of a 72-hour activation plan to track down the culprits.

A woman was killed and seven people, including three children, were injured when gunmen in a green Honda Ballade reportedly fired shots at guests attending a party in Montclair Road, Mandalay. It is understood that they were attending a 21st birthday party.

Winde said the Western Cape government was devastated by the news of the mass shooting.

"No stone must be left unturned in ensuring that all those responsible are brought to book and end up behind bars. We will therefore be meeting with the provincial commissioner to receive an update on the implementation of the 72-hour action plan and SAPS' plans going forward," he said.

READ MORE | 3 arrested in connection with fatal drive-by shooting at 21st birthday party in Cape Town

Winde welcomed the swift arrest of the three suspects after the Anti-Gang Unit launched a tracing operation.

"We will be looking to find out what proactive steps Crime Intelligence will be taking to prevent this horrific incident from repeating itself. We cannot allow our communities to live in a constant state of fear and to be terrorised by gangsters," he added.


Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said his department will be monitoring the court proceedings.

"My department will be opening a court-watching brief unit to monitor these court processes to ensure that this matter is not simply struck off the court roll, but that where inefficiencies do appear, that they are instead spotted and addressed. We want convictions. We want to make sure people pay for their crimes," he added.

Fritz said this kind of violence cannot be accepted.

"Violence has absolutely no place in our society, and I call on the community to come forward and share any information they might have which will result in the successful prosecution of those guilty parties," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
albert fritzalan windecape townwestern capecrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
32% - 2265 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 2657 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 2150 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

10h ago

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.73
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.21
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.08
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,768.91
+0.1%
Silver
23.16
-0.7%
Palladium
2,006.00
-3.4%
Platinum
1,038.14
-2.0%
Brent Crude
84.86
+1.0%
Top 40
60,200
-0.5%
All Share
66,759
-0.4%
Resource 10
63,534
-1.3%
Industrial 25
84,546
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,063
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo