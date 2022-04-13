Western Cape government rejects proposed long-term Covid-19 rules

The Western Cape government has rejected proposed new regulations on managing Covid-19 and other communicable diseases.

It says the new regulations do not make sense.

The province's Department of Health and Wellness prefers a set of guidelines which can be triggered when the evidence warrants it.

It said the new regulations made no sense, particularly concerning other communicable diseases like tuberculosis or measles.

"We do not support them," Premier Alan Winde announced on Wednesday.

The proposals are part of the transition from the now-cancelled national state of disaster, which was declared two years ago when Covid-19 started taking hold in South Africa.

The public has until 15 April to comment on the proposed amendment to the National Health Act and Regulations Relating to the Surveillance and the Control of Notifiable Medical Conditions.

Department of Health and Wellness head Dr Keith Cloete said some of the proposed regulations were inefficient and skewed towards people who have the money to fulfill the requirements.

"It is fruitless, and it is wasteful," he added.

Cloete said the regulations would also introduce inappropriate restrictions regarding endemic infectious diseases like tuberculosis.

For example, the relatives of a person who died of tuberculosis would not be allowed to touch them or wash their body ahead of the funeral.

The department said it preferred a set of guidelines with responses that could be triggered based on evidence.

Cloete added things have changed after the fourth wave of Covid-19 as well as increased vaccinations and immunity.

"We are in a different place," he said. "Some of them [the regulations] are just not appropriate."

Cloete added the requirement for isolation regarding the list of endemic infectious diseases was also skewed towards people who have telephones and could be served meals while they were isolated or in quarantine.

Although the department trumpeted its successes in contact tracing and isolation in the first wave of Covid-19, it now feels this has little value, particularly with regard to people who show no symptoms.

Cloete said the continued social distancing requirement at schools and social gatherings was unfeasible, and the socio-economic impact of the conditions on travellers needed clarification.

"This set of regulations or amendments, we don't support in their current form."

He added although new sub-variants of Omicron - BA 4 and BA 5 - have been identified in South Africa, with most cases in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the overall trend was a decline in cases.

"It's too early to understand whether this will lead to anything," Cloete said. "At this point in time, everybody thinks that this is unlikely to cause major increases because previous immunity probably will protect against major flare ups in Omicron itself."

New variant tracking will continue, as vaccinations are still recognised as effective in preventing hospitalisations and deaths.

So far, 70% of people over the age of 60 in the Western Cape have had their full primary vaccination series.

A fourth Pfizer booster is being offered to people who are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill, such as those living with long-term renal dialysis.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said the department had been renamed the Department of Health and Wellness because it had moved out of crisis mode and caught up on cancelled surgeries, focusing on maintaining wellbeing, and addressing mental health.

"Covid aggravated existing mental issues, anxiety and depression, especially among women," added Mbombo.

Meanwhile, hospitals in the Western Cape are bracing themselves for a deluge of trauma cases over the Easter weekend again due to interpersonal violence, stabbings, assaults with blunt objects, and vehicle accidents.

During the earlier days of the pandemic, trauma cases dropped markedly when alcohol was banned.





