Western Cape government set to prioritise safety, jobs, and Covid fifth wave in new Budget

accreditation
Marvin Charles
The Western Cape economic opportunities and finance MEC David Maynier tables budget for 2022/23.
The Western Cape economic opportunities and finance MEC David Maynier tables budget for 2022/23.
  • The Western Cape Government is expected to spend R229 billion over the medium term in the province. 
  • Finance MEC David Maynier tabled his department's Budget for the 2022/23 financial year on Monday. 
  • Maynier says the Budget places emphasis on the province's goal to "push forward".

The Western Cape Government has tabled its Budget for the 2022/23 financial year.

The Budget was tabled on Monday by Economic Opportunities and Finance MEC David Maynier.

Maynier said the Budget places emphasis on the province's goal to "push forward".

"We table 'A Budget to Push Forward' so that we can get up, so that we can get out, so that we can push forward, and so that we can do even better in the Western Cape," he said.

Maynier added they would ramp up efforts to ensure healthcare facilities are prepared for the fifth wave of Covid-19 infections, prioritise safety, jobs, and wellbeing of residents, as well as support vulnerable municipalities.

"We will spend R19.6 billion over the medium term on jobs, we will spend R4.4 billion over the medium term on safety, we will spend R111.3 billion over the medium term on wellbeing, and we will spend R30.3 billion over the medium term on infrastructure in the Western Cape."

The province will allocate an additional R10.1 billion over the medium-term.

Maynier said they intend to spend a total of R229 billion over the medium-term.

"We have been locked in a struggle between a virus and a vaccine, but now, finally, it seems that the vaccine is winning in the Western Cape. We must not, however, give up now that the end of the struggle between the virus and the vaccine is in sight in the Western Cape. To push forward, we must remain prepared for a resurgence, and even a possible fifth wave of Covid-19 in the Western Cape," he said.

In the Western Cape, the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in 200 000 people having lost their jobs.

Maynier announced they would be spending R19.6 billion over the medium term on boosting economic growth and creating jobs in the Western Cape.

david maynierwestern capecape townservice deliverycoronavirus
