1h ago

add bookmark

Western Cape government vows to fight TB 'epidemic emergency'

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Premier Alan Winde Interviewed by the Red Cross War Memorial Children's hospital radio station RX Radio
Premier Alan Winde Interviewed by the Red Cross War Memorial Children's hospital radio station RX Radio
Supplied
  • On Thursday, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde visited the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital to create awareness of services available to children who are infected with TB.
  • Winde has vowed the province would fight the TB epidemic 
  • According to him, in 2020 alone 217 children were diagnosed with TB at the hospital at an average of 18 cases per month.

The Western Cape government believes TB is an epidemic emergency that must be fought with the same determination as the response to Covid-19.

On Thursday, Premier Alan Winde visited the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital to create awareness of services available to children who are infected with TB.

He said most cases of TB in children in the Metro West region were diagnosed and treated at community clinics. However, he noted some children required in-patient care "because of the severity of their illness and because of other underlying conditions".

According to Winde, 217 children were diagnosed with TB at the hospital in 2021, at an average of 18 cases per month.

"Upon being discharged, most of the children are referred to their local TB clinics for ongoing TB treatment. Some children with TB resistant or other complex forms of TB who require ongoing specialised care but who cannot be treated at home, attend the specialised TB clinic at the hospital as outpatients, run in collaboration with a paediatrician from the Brooklyn Chest Hospital," he said.

The premier added parents should look out for possible signs of TB infection.

From Professor Brian Eley and Premier Alan Winde
From Left Professor Heather Zar, Professor Brian Eley and Premier Alan Winde

South Africa is classified as one of 30 high-burden TB countries. Together, these nations account for an estimated 87% of cases worldwide. It is estimated South Africa accounts for 3% of global cases.

This according to TB prevalence severity results released recently.

"Children with TB are often thin and undernourished, which would first be noticed when the child's weight is being plotted into the Road to Health booklet which all children receive in the public health sector."

Winde said parents should also make sure children below the age of five get the  Bacille Calmette-Guérin vaccine, which prevented TB infection.

"Because of lockdown restrictions, not all children, who should have been vaccinated in 2020, got this life-saving vaccine. We are doing whatever we can to catch up, but we need the help of parents in ensure this happens too," he added. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alan windewestern capecape townhealthtb
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 6484 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1905 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7850 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.60
(+0.6)
GBP/ZAR
20.03
(+0.5)
EUR/ZAR
17.39
(+0.5)
AUD/ZAR
11.14
(+0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,742.64
(-0.8)
Silver
25.21
(-0.9)
Platinum
1,203.00
(-2.5)
Brent Crude
63.20
(+0.1)
Palladium
2,642.65
(+0.4)
All Share
67,191
(+0.2)
Top 40
61,459
(+0.3)
Financial 15
12,123
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
87,544
(+0.1)
Resource 10
68,608
(+0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

13h ago

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

08 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

07 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo