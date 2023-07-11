1h ago

Western Cape govt 'cannot be faulted' for delays in using 50-car luxury fleet worth millions - MEC

Marvin Charles
Western Cape MEC for Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie has faced criticism over the provincial government's failure to use 50 vehicles that were purchased last year to replace an ageing fleet but have unused for months.
Western Cape MEC for Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie has faced criticism over the provincial government's failure to use 50 vehicles that were purchased last year to replace an ageing fleet but have unused for months.
Desirée Rorke
  • Western Cape MEC for Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie has assured that 50 BMW vehicles procured last year will be used urgently.
  • The vehicles have been parked at the Gene Louw Traffic College for safekeeping while space is freed up at the Government Motor Transport facility in Maitland.
  • He said the provincial government had to embark on a tender process so that it can fit the vehicles with the technology needed for traffic law enforcement.

A tender to fit technology, including emergency lights, number plate recognition devices and in-vehicle cameras for traffic law enforcement, is the main reason the Western Cape government has not yet used 50 brand new BMWs it bought in 2022 for traffic police.

Responding to criticism of the provincial government's failure to use the 50 luxury, German-brand vehicles, which cost millions, Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie assured that the cars would be used " urgently".

He said the vehicles were procured to replace an ageing fleet and to meet added transport demands and were parked at the Gene Louw Traffic College for safekeeping while space is freed up at the Government Motor Transport (GMT) facility in Maitland.

His department's Government Motor Transport (GMT) Trading Entity, which is responsible for the procurement, chose to buy the vehicles before the end of last year in order to avoid paying the increased price this year.

"Once the vehicles were delivered, the process of preparing them for use in the traffic law enforcement space was initiated."

50 band new BMW's procured by the Western Cape Gov
50 band new BMWs procured by the Western Cape Government are gathering dust at the Gene Louw Traffic College.

The process entails fitting reflective markings and branding, installation of the latest emergency lights and sirens as well as in-vehicle technology, such as Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera solutions.

According to Mackenzie, manufacture approval is necessary when fitting any technology that integrates with electronics in new vehicles. BMW advised the department that certain components approved for previous models would no longer meet their standards for warranty retention on new models. 

"This required GMT to embark on a tender process to procure the new fittings rather than risk losing the warranty. While this delay was unforeseen and unfortunate, the decision to fit the correct equipment, after following the prescribed tender process, cannot be faulted.”         

"I want to assure the citizens that processes are already well advanced for the fitment of all vehicles, and this matter is being treated with the urgency it deserves," he added.

50 band new BMWs procured by the Western Cape Gov
A tender to fit emergency lights, number plate recognition devices and in-vehicle cameras for traffic law enforcement has been listed as a reason behind the delay in using 50 BMWs purchased to replace an old fleet.

ANC MPL Lulama Mvimbi expressed concern over the fact that the cars were parked for more than a year.

"The vehicles cost taxpayers millions for them to just sit idle and not be of service to the people of the Western Cape."

Mvimbi added that they were told there were 110 cars, each priced at more than R850 000, gathering dust.

"It is clear that the provincial traffic is in crisis," he said, accusing the DA was mismanaging public funds.

"These cars could be used to provide essential traffic services but instead, they are just sitting there, costing taxpayers more money."

"This is a wasteful and fruitless expenditure by the DA. It is also interesting that these vehicles were bought towards the end of the financial year, which smells of and results from fiscal dumping,” he added.

Trade union federation Cosatu also expressed outrage.

"We condemn this wasteful expenditure and demand an investigation immediately," said Cosatu provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn.

De Bruyn added the vehicles should have been used for effective traffic law enforcement.


