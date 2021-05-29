45m ago

Western Cape govt in talks with taxi operators over ongoing attacks on Golden Arrow buses

Warda Meyer
A golden Arrow bus was set alight at the Nyanga terminus on Friday.
A golden Arrow bus was set alight at the Nyanga terminus on Friday. (@meneer_celani,Twitter)
  • The Western Cape transport department has condemned the ongoing attacks on Golden Arrow buses in Nyanga.
  • The department said 22 buses were stoned by taxi drivers on Friday who also intimidated drivers and other transport operators in the area.
  • A Golden Arrow bus was also torched at the Nyanga terminus, while law enforcement vehicles were damaged and staff was attacked during the protests.

Newly appointed Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell says his department is in talks with taxi operators in Nyanga in connection with the ongoing attacks on Golden Arrow buses.

Mitchell condemned the acts of vandalism and intimidation allegedly perpetrated by taxi operators in the suburb which left three people injured and a Golden Arrow bus ablaze on Friday.

The attacks were allegedly in retaliation for traffic operations in the area.

"Over the course of the last few days, reports have been received of at least one Golden Arrow bus being set alight and 22 others being stoned by irate taxi drivers who also intimidated bus drivers and other staff transport operators in the area," Mitchell said.

According to the department, a bakkie was torched, and a number of city vehicles and staff were attacked in the area.

"Transport and public works officials, including the office of the Provincial Transport Registrar and the Provincial Regulatory Entity have been in contact with leaders of the SA National Taxi Council and the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association to discuss urgent measures to rein in their members who may be involved in these criminal activities," he said.

The department added it was monitoring the situation and might use video footage and other evidence gathered by the police to take disciplinary steps against operators, drivers and taxi associations.

"My department and I remain committed to transforming and formalising the minibus taxi industry for the benefit of those legal and law-abiding minibus taxi operators, drivers and employees who are committed to providing a safe and dignified public transport service to commuters," Mitchell said.

He added the department would not compromise on the safety of commuters and citizens.

"The Western Cape government will use all available regulatory measures and powers at its disposal to take strong action against those operators, drivers and associations who make themselves guilty of public violence, arson, intimidation, extortion, or any other criminal acts."

