Western Cape govt sets up desk to help with transition of new councils

Jenni Evans
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.
Malherbe Nienaber/Netwerk24
  • The Western Cape Department of Local Government has started the timer on forming new councils.
  • It is also providing a help desk to make the legal complexities easier during the transition period.
  • The department has called on councils to start thinking of whom it will propose for speaker and mayor as horse-trading kicks off. 

The new councillors in 30 municipalities in the Western Cape have 14 calendar days to elect a speaker. 

However, with 16 hung councils, there is bound to also be a tense bout of horse-trading over this key position, and who will get the mayoral chain. 

This means parties will have to negotiate to form alliances, and this usually comes with trade-offs - possibly promises of a powerful position in exchange for support on key council issues.

Municipalities can sometimes be paralysed when a coalition alliance to gain a majority does not hold steady, with undulating loyalties leading to them never getting any proper council business done. 

The DA, which was dented in many municipalities, will have to make frenemies quickly to retain a modicum of control over some municipalities after losing its majority. 

These include Matzikamma (2021: 37.3%, 2016: 54.67); Breede Valley: (2021: 47.09%, 2016: 54.12%) and Theewaterskloof: (2021: 41.67%, 2016: 50.97%).

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Local Government MEC Anton Bredell congratulated candidates, and welcomed the peaceful processes in the province. 

Except for a bout of shouting by the Democratic Independent Party during an Electoral Commission of South Africa press briefing, there appears to have been no other major incidents during the election on 1 November. 

However, the spectre of tension between sudden frenemies in the jostling for positions will be the toughest challenge.

Often a small party holds the key to council getting down to work, and can name its position during an alliance. 

Bredell said municipal managers would be presiding over the initial election processes to elect new council speakers.

A speaker is a councillor who is voted in to the position to preside over council meetings. Invariably, the speaker has the final say on council proceedings and is considered the most influential position in the council. 

Once that has been done, the speakers will lead the next processes.

Bredell said:

We urge all parties to come together and finalise their council representatives, including speakers and mayors, and we wish the newly elected councillors and future leaders all the very best for the five years that lie ahead.

"They can count on my support and my door is open to any councillor or municipal representative who needs support or advice."

During its first council meeting, municipalities decide the election of its office bearers and mayoral committee members who assist mayors in their duties. 

The department has established a help desk facility for the transition from one council to another.

The first formal meeting between the Western Cape government and new mayors is set for 22 November. 

Winde said: "I look forward to meeting with the newly elected mayors across the province. It is important that we all work together to ensure that we deliver the jobs, basic services, safety, and well-being that every single person in our province deserves.

"The next five years must be about quality, corruption-free service delivery to our communities so that we keep on moving the Western Cape forward."

