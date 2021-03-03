4m ago

add bookmark

Western Cape health department to investigate allegations of vaccine queue jumping

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr Jarrod Zamparini receives a vaccine.
Dr Jarrod Zamparini receives a vaccine.
PHOTO: News24
  • The Western Cape Department of Health has been instructed to investigate cases of people posing as healthcare workers to receive vaccines.
  • This follows a report that family members of doctors were posing as healthcare workers or receiving vaccines even though they were only administrative staff.
  • As a security measure, the department is requesting everyone to produce proof that they are healthcare workers before being vaccinated.

The Western Cape Department of Health will be investigating allegations that some people have skipped the queue for their Covid-19 vaccine, after posing as healthcare workers.

According to a report by IOL, some doctors have allowed their family members to pose as healthcare workers to fast track their vaccination.

The incidents reportedly occurred at Groote Schuur Hospital, with some people presenting fake documentation, or only working in administrative roles.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he has asked the health department to investigate the allegations.

"The current process for the implementation study requires the department to provide the vaccination sites, while the registration of private health workers is being separately managed by the private hospital and GP groups," said Winde.

He said:

We are taking these allegations very seriously and have also raised the matter with the researchers. If these allegations are true, this is a clear breach of protocol and unethical.

Department spokesperson Mark van der Heever said they had taken action to close "loopholes" in the vaccination process.

"The department took immediate action as soon as it became aware last week that some loopholes in the national electronic system could be exploited by people posing as healthcare workers," he said.

"To add an extra layer of security, we now request proof that an individual is a healthcare worker (either a work ID card or a Health Professionals Council registration number), in addition to ID at all vaccination sites."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healthalan windewestern capecape townhealthcoronavirusservice delivery
Lottery
2 people bag R250k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 3336 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2284 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 3203 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.88
(+0.24)
ZAR/GBP
20.79
(+0.16)
ZAR/EUR
17.98
(+0.33)
ZAR/AUD
11.65
(+0.23)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.39)
Gold
1726.08
(-0.57)
Silver
26.65
(-0.13)
Platinum
1204.00
(+0.75)
Brent Crude
62.54
(-1.55)
Palladium
2368.00
(-0.19)
All Share
68834.58
(+0.47)
Top 40
63382.46
(+0.44)
Financial 15
12656.52
(+0.70)
Industrial 25
89929.41
(+0.87)
Resource 10
70337.47
(-0.29)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo