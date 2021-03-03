Western Cape health department to investigate allegations of vaccine queue jumping

The Western Cape Department of Health has been instructed to investigate cases of people posing as healthcare workers to receive vaccines.

This follows a report that family members of doctors were posing as healthcare workers or receiving vaccines even though they were only administrative staff.

As a security measure, the department is requesting everyone to produce proof that they are healthcare workers before being vaccinated.

The Western Cape Department of Health will be investigating allegations that some people have skipped the queue for their Covid-19 vaccine, after posing as healthcare workers.

According to a report by IOL, some doctors have allowed their family members to pose as healthcare workers to fast track their vaccination.

The incidents reportedly occurred at Groote Schuur Hospital, with some people presenting fake documentation, or only working in administrative roles.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he has asked the health department to investigate the allegations.

"The current process for the implementation study requires the department to provide the vaccination sites, while the registration of private health workers is being separately managed by the private hospital and GP groups," said Winde.

He said:

We are taking these allegations very seriously and have also raised the matter with the researchers. If these allegations are true, this is a clear breach of protocol and unethical.

Department spokesperson Mark van der Heever said they had taken action to close "loopholes" in the vaccination process.



"The department took immediate action as soon as it became aware last week that some loopholes in the national electronic system could be exploited by people posing as healthcare workers," he said.

"To add an extra layer of security, we now request proof that an individual is a healthcare worker (either a work ID card or a Health Professionals Council registration number), in addition to ID at all vaccination sites."



