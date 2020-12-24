1h ago

add bookmark

Western Cape health MEC slammed for holidaying as health workers struggle to cope with Covid-19

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr. Nomafrench Mbombo (Photo: MELINDA STUURMAN)
Dr. Nomafrench Mbombo (Photo: MELINDA STUURMAN)
  • Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo is travelling to Limpopo for the holidays, leaving overstretched healthcare workers to cope with rising pandemic levels in the province.
  • Mbombo posted a video of herself on Facebook, dancing and singing, saying she pitied those who are not as privileged as her to go on holiday.
  • Her spokesperson said she had been working around the clock and was a healthcare worker herself.

Distressed and overworked health workers are on duty around the clock as the rate of Covid-19 infections in some provinces are expected to overtake that of the first wave in the next two weeks.

But Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo is taking a long break and has taken to Facebook to boast about it.

On Wednesday, Mbombo posted a video on her Facebook page showing her singing and dancing, and saying: "I declare the 2020 Mbombo festive officially open…"

On it she revealed she would be going to Limpopo for the holidays.

"I will be a Venda girl soon," she posted.

Mbombo said it was a "well-deserved, long overdue break", but she did not forget those who were staying behind to fight the virus.

She posted: "Pity many healthcare workers and communities are not as lucky and privilege [sic]. Covid and poverty ixakile [it is out of control]. MHSRIP."

A query sent to Mbombo on WhatsApp returned an automated message with Covid-19 information and contacts. The message ended with: "Stop the Spread, Mask Up. Keep your bubble small. It is in the Air."

It also said: "NOTE, I AM SPORADIC ON RESPONSES OR NOT RESPONDING AT ALL DURING THIS TIME. Need to re energise."

She later responded by confirming she was on leave, but said she checked the comments section of her Facebook post and could not find anyone making a negative comment about it.

ALSO READ | Covid-19 in Cape Town: Grim outlook as pressure mounts on hospitals, plea for public to 'step up'

The last time she went on leave was in December 2017, Mbombo said. 

It is unclear how long she will be on leave or when was the last time she had a break.

Her spokesperson, Douglas Newman-Valentine, responded to questions simply by saying: "As you would know the minister, who is a healthcare worker herself, has been working around the clock as to ensure the ultimate functioning of the healthcare system."

He did not want to say where Mbombo was going or give any other details.

"Your line of questioning is at a level that it might infringe on the safety and security of the minister," Newman-Valentine said on the emailed response.

Bad taste

ANC MPL and spokesperson on health Rachel Windvogel said Mbombo's actions were "in utter bad taste", adding it was not right to "revel in frivolous festivities at a time of solemn, deep sorrow with large losses on a global and regional level".

Windvogel said Mbombo was not fit "to be in charge of about a third of the provincial budget and a critical department that impacts significantly on the lives of residents".

She added Premier Alan Winde should look into her move to "celebrate the holiday outrageously while her department is under severe strain with too little available [hospital] beds, too many healthcare professionals ill with Covid and the infection rate in her province at a record high".

Windvogel said it was "beyond comprehension" that Winde was leaving Mbombo's pitch uncovered "in such a dire time of crisis" when staff were working extra hours while the political head "condescendingly dances and prances callously around celebrating her holiday time off duty".

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nomafrench mbombowestern capecoronavirus
Lottery
2 win the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 9898 votes
No, I will not
40% - 8689 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3377 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.62
(-0.29)
ZAR/GBP
19.73
(-0.41)
ZAR/EUR
17.77
(-0.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.07
(-0.34)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.07)
Gold
1876.99
(+0.32)
Silver
25.79
(+1.07)
Platinum
1025.00
(+1.28)
Brent Crude
51.15
(+2.15)
Palladium
2334.00
(+1.21)
All Share
59175.80
(+0.32)
Top 40
54125.23
(+0.31)
Financial 15
12100.28
(+0.21)
Industrial 25
77510.19
(-0.34)
Resource 10
57117.48
(+1.31)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo