Western Cape holds its largest exam sittings as matric candidates tackle Maths papers exams

More than 70 000 pupils have written Mathematics papers in the Western Cape and will write their second papers in the subject on Monday.

This is the largest group of matric exam candidates in a single session.

The province has seen an increased number of candidates this year.

Kerry Mauchline, spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, said the 70 474 candidates wrote Mathematics papers, including Mathematics, Mathematical Literacy and Technical Mathematics, on Friday. The same number will write their second papers on Monday.

Included in that number are 48 658 candidates who wrote Mathematical Literacy - the subject which has the largest number of candidates this year.

Mauchline explained that the Mathematics session was so large because it is compulsory for all full-time candidates to write either Mathematics, Mathematical Literacy or Technical Mathematics.

She said:

Both the full-time and part time-candidate numbers for the NSC (National Senor Certificate) in our province increased this year for a variety of reasons. Since a Mathematics subject is compulsory, this increase translates into a larger number of full-time and part-time candidates in these subjects too.

The increase is part of the Western Cape Education Department's focus on Steamac – Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, Agriculture and Coding and Computational Skills – subjects.

"These fields align with the needs of the current – and future – provincial and national economy. We are working to increase learning opportunities in all of these fields. We are also encouraging more learners who are able to take Mathematics to choose this option over Mathematical Literacy, as it is an important economic imperative and provides many extra opportunities for them after school," she said.

73 966 candidates are writing the 2021 NSC exams in the Western Cape.

There are 59 849 full-time candidates, and

14 117 part-time candidates.

The exams started on 27 October 2021.





"So far, we have not seen any major disruptions in the exam process, and we thank the residents of the Western Cape for their support on this front. We urge all communities to continue supporting the Class of 2021, which has had an exceptionally tough two years," Mauchline added.

