35m ago

Share

'Western Cape is not an independent republic': Minister slams Winde over Putin arrest comments

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has criticised Western Cape Premier Alan Winde over his recent comments.
Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has criticised Western Cape Premier Alan Winde over his recent comments.
Gallo Images
  • Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni criticised Western Cape Premier Alan Winde over his comments around Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrest. 
  • Ntshavheni said the laws of the country apply to the Western Cape too.
  • But Winde is prepared for the consequences.

The national government has slammed Western Cape Premier Alan Winde over his comment that Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers would arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he arrived in the province.

Briefing the media on the outcomes of a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said: "The Western Cape is not an independent republic out of South Africa. The Western Cape is part of the Republic of South Africa. The rules that apply in the Western Cape are the rules of this country. The laws that apply in the Western Cape are the laws of this country."

Ntshavheni added they were not running a federal government.

READ | Will political pacts save SA? Steenhuisen, Mashaba and others take hot seat at News24 summit

"We are running a unitary government system. If President Putin is in the country and he is protected by the presidential protection service, I don't know how Premier Winde, who does not have even policing functions, will get through the presidential protection service," she said.

She added that Winde could "dream about it".

READ | Russia kills at least 12 people in biggest Ukraine air strikes for nearly two months

On Thursday, Winde said that while the national government wasn't sure what it would do with Putin if he came to South Africa for the BRICS summit in August, the Western Cape government would set its law enforcement officers on him. 

"If the Russian leader sets foot in the Western Cape, we, as the provincial government, will have him arrested by our own Western Cape government-funded Law Enforcement Advancement Plan officers. If the South African Police Service is not instructed to act, we will."

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin
AFP PHOTO: Artem Geodakyan, Sputnik, AFP

Winde added that he was prepared for whatever consequences would come from the national government. 

This comes after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes committed during Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alan windevladimir putinwestern capecape towndiplomacypoliticssecuritygovernment
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the South African nationals trapped in conflict-ridden Sudan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
SA govt is always slow to act
41% - 1288 votes
Rescuers must prioritise safety first
7% - 224 votes
My faith lies in Gift of the Givers
51% - 1605 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

26 Apr

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?

19 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.41
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
22.96
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.23
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.12
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.9%
Platinum
1,065.08
+0.0%
Palladium
1,498.72
+0.3%
Gold
1,982.99
-0.3%
Silver
24.82
-0.4%
Brent Crude
78.37
+0.9%
Top 40
72,101
-0.6%
All Share
77,718
-0.5%
Resource 10
68,639
-0.5%
Industrial 25
105,443
-0.6%
Financial 15
15,528
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo